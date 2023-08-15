HR Minister Poses “Charmingly” In Poster, Deletes It After Brickbats

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Minister of Human Resources V. Sivakumar today shared a poster of himself which did not sit well with some netizens.

He posted the tweet with the caption, “Embrace a New Era of Limitless Value with me”.

However, he received backlash from netizens for the one-of-a-kind “film poster” which showed him sitting on a chair like the hero of a movie. Many said it looked like a “get rich quick scheme” pose.

However, the tweet was deleted a few hours later due to a lot of backlash.

Netizens cannot contain their cringiness

A lot of people noticed his post and expressed their views on it.

Most of them found the poster to be a bit cringe, prompting a lot of people to ask him to delete it. Well, he listened.

They also think this looks more like a blockbuster film poster or an MLM poster.

Who is he actually?

Sivakumar s/o Varatharaju Naidu or better known as V. Sivakumar has been the Member of Parliament (MP) for Batu Gajah since May 2013.

Before that, he served as a member of the Perak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) for Tronoh from March 2008 to May 2013. Besides that, he also served as the speaker of the assembly from April 2008 to May 2009.

A prominent member of the Democratic Action Party (DAP), he served as the Deputy Secretary-General since November 2017.

Currently, he is also the only minister of Indian ethnicity.

Additionally, his ministry is embroiled in rumours of alleged corruption in foreign worker recruitment deals.

He has been called to be investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) twice now and so far, five officers under his ministry were terminated as a result of the investigation.

