“Sugarbaby” Doesn’t Mind Dating “Broke/Not So Rich” Man If He Earns At Least RM20K Per Month

A “Sugarbaby” is going viral on TikTok after discussing her occupation and expectations of a romantic partner publicly.

During her interview with influencer Sam Wong, she was asked to share the cost of her outfits as he was impressed with her clothes.

Which, she elaborated in detail, sharing the prices behind the expensive clothing brands she was wearing – which totalled up to RM175,960.

Naturally, he was taken aback and was curious to know how she could afford this seeing that she was very young.

“I am actually a Sugarbaby and I do Sugarbook,” she replied.

She then went on to share her monthly earnings, which at a point came up to RM15,000.

As such, she is happy with her occupation and even revealed that she prefers dating her sugar daddy to her exes who were broke.

When asked if she would ever date guys who were “broke or not so rich” she noted that she would only agree to it if they could earned at least RM20,000 a month.

Backlash from netizens

She has since received backlash for her comments in the video. Some in the comment section were shaming her for making this her career.

In fact, Wong revealed that the harassment went overboard as some netizens reportedly stalked her and harassed her and her family members.

But not all netizens took this negatively as there were many within the comment section who joked that this was the “right path” for them. And others who praised her for being honest about this.

So what is Sugarbook?

On its site, Sugarbook calls themselves a “sugar daddy dating platform”.

It is not free from controversy as it was banned in Malaysia. This was back in 2021 following an investigation that stemmed from a marketing gimmick where they claimed more university women were becoming Sugarbabies.

However, the site appears to be accessible again here.

Back in 2019, they courted controversy for two LED billboard advertisements in Bangsar and Bukit Kiara.

After backlash, the two advertisements were removed as it did not abide by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) rules.

