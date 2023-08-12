Suspect Arrested In Kepong Incident Where Police Fired 9 Shots At Fleeing Car

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A 40-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident where police fired nine shots at a fleeing vehicle in Kepong.

The suspect has been remanded to aid in investigations for attempted murder and using criminal force to intimidate public servants.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the suspect was also on a watch list for criminal activity in Kajang.

He added that the suspect was on the watch list in connection with house break-in cases.

The suspect and another man who was in the car during the incident have been confirmed to have criminal and drug records.

The police will check whether the suspect has underworld ties and is now looking for the other man who is still at large.

On 7 August, police went on a high-speed chase when two people in a green Proton Wira refused to stop when ordered.

The police fired nine shots at the car’s tyres near the Segambut bypass in Taman Pusat Kepong around 7.45am.

The police chase went on to Laman Rimbunan and Jalan Kepong and damaged some cars along the way.

It ended with one of the policemen on the motorcycle sustaining light injuries when the fleeing car reversed into him.

After swerving to the side of the road, the suspects fled on foot.

The police also found scrap metal, believed to be stolen items, in the car they chased.

