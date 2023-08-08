[Watch] Cops Shoot Runaway Car In Kepong 9 Times After Driver Refused To Stop

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A video showing policemen running and shooting at a car went viral online and piqued netizens’ curiosity.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Shuhaily Zain said a Sentul police motorcycle patrol unit noticed two occupants of a green Proton Wira behaving suspiciously near the Segambut bypass in Taman Pusat Kepong around 7.45am yesterday (7 August).

When the occupants were ordered to stop, the driver began speeding away and took police on a chase to Laman Rimbunan and Jalan Kepong.

During the escape, the suspects crashed into another car and also hit a policeman on a motorcycle while reversing the vehicle.

Shuhaily said all nine shots were fired at the suspect’s car tyres to protect public safety.

The shooting caused the suspect’s car to crash at the roadside but the suspects managed to flee.

In the aftermath, one policeman sustained an injury to his leg. The police also found scrap metal, believed to be stolen items, in the car they chased.

Based on the police statement, they managed to identify the two suspects and are looking for a man named O. Ganesan, 40, to assist in the investigations.

Ganesan has three criminal records and eight records of drug-related offences.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder and Section 353 of the same code for using criminal force on a public servant.

Anyone with information is advised to contact the Sentul police at 03-40482222 or head to the nearest police station.

