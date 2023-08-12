“Not My Sibling” Diva AA Says He Wants A Leader With Calibre

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Azwan Ali, more popularly known as Diva AA, has made his disdain for his brother known at the state election today (12 August).

His brother is Selangor Perikatan Nasional chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali who’s running for the Hulu Kelang state seat.

Diva AA was the first to arrive at the SK Klang Gate polling centre around 7am, coincidentally where his brother is a candidate.

He allegedly woke up as early as 4.30am to get ready to exercise his civic duty.

benda wajib setiap kali ada election



1. pergi mengundi

2. upload gambar jari biru pergi mengundi

3. tengok video diva aa pergi mengundi https://t.co/FegcwtQsjV — izzi (@IzzraifHarz) August 12, 2023

When asked if he would be voting for his brother, Diva AA said he would not vote for his “flesh and blood.”

Are we voting for siblings? No. The issue is we want a leader with calibre. Diva AA

While he won’t be voting for his brother, he refused to reveal who he voted for either as it’s a secret and not for others to know. However, he said his followers would know his choice.

Prior to this, Diva AA said he was disheartened to vote as he was nauseated by the political situation in the country.

However, he eventually decided to cast his vote as he believed each vote counts and did not want to waste his vote.

Diva AA has been estranged from his brother for some time and reconciliation efforts between them have not been successful.

Azmin Ali goes against Pakatan Harapan’s Juwairiya Zulkifli in today’s elections for the Hulu Kelang state seat.

Selebriti tanah air, Azwan Ali antara pengundi terawal yang tiba di Pusat Mengundi di SK Klang Gate bagi menjalankan tanggungjawab sebagai pengundi. Menurut Azwan yang lebih mesra disapa Diva AA, beliau ‘last minute’ buat keputusan untuk keluar mengundi @501Awani pic.twitter.com/kkswWSZ0HN — Hasimi Muhamad (@HasimiM) August 11, 2023

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.