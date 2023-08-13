It’s Official! Public Holiday For Whole Of Selangor On Monday

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

The Selangor state secretary’s office has officially declared Monday, 14 August 2023, a special public holiday in the whole state, in light of Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional (PH-BN) winning at the state election yesterday. You can now show the official statement to your boss!

Previously, Selangor Caretaker Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari announced that Monday will be a public holiday for the state if the Unity Government wins the state elections.

How did it all go down for Selangor in PRN2023?

PH-BN managed to secure 34 seats in a simple majority in Selangor, beating out Perikatan Nasional who got 22 seats.

Nevertheless, several hot seats in the state went to PN with its Selangor chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali ousting PH’s Juwairiya Zulkifli in Hulu Kelang. PH also lost Sungai Kandis to PN by 167 votes.

BN managed to retain only two seats: Sungai Air Tawar and Dusun Tua, previously held by DAP.

