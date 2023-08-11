Monday Will Be A Public Holiday For Selangor If Unity Government Wins, Says Amirudin

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Selangor Caretaker Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has announced that Monday will be a public holiday for the state if the Unity Government wins the next state elections.

Amirudin released a media statement on the eve of the upcoming elections saying that the Selangor Unity Government has also proposed to implement 5 things in the period of 100 days if they turn out to be victors.

“I am also pleased to announce that if the United Coalition consisting of Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional succeeds in winning the Selangor State Election on August 12 and forming the Selangor State Government, we agree to declare a holiday for all the people of Selangor on August 14, 2023 which is next Monday”, he said.

The proposed items are as below:

Appreciate working women by giving RM1,000 to 5,000 women to reduce childcare costs. Implement door tax exemption for village houses, low-cost houses. 1,000 Selangor State students will receive Kita Selangor book vouchers worth RM 200 Increase the allowance of Imam, Bilal and Siak. 500 farmers, rice paddies and fishermen will receive our Selangor Agriculture and Fisheries Incentive amounting to RM 1000.

“We are not arrogant in our confidence to put all of this into action; rather, we have faith in the knowledge of the Selangor people.”

He also added that they are conscious of the need for a government that has demonstrated tenacity in the face of difficulties, efficacy, agility, and authority in leading the State Government to address its issues and challenges.

