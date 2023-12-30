No Public Holiday For Five States On 1 January 2024

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As 2023 draws close, Malaysia is gearing up to transition into 2024.

However, unlike most parts of the country, five states will not observe a public holiday on 1st January 2024.

These states include Johor, Kedah, Terengganu, Kelantan, and Perlis, where government offices and departments will continue regular operations despite the new year’s arrival.

The absence of a public holiday on 1 January 2024 in these five states may impact individuals’ plans and activities, prompting some to seek clarification from their employers regarding New Year’s Day work arrangements.

Malaysia’s Unique Holiday Landscape: Navigating Varying Public Holiday Practices

This deviation from the nationwide practice highlights Malaysia’s varying approaches to public holiday observance.

It emphasizes the need for individuals to verify holiday schedules with their respective employers, particularly in these five states.

This decision also diverges from the norm in Malaysia, a country known for having one of the highest numbers of public holidays in the region.

Malaysia’s extensive list of public holidays has been a notable characteristic, with each state and federal territory designating numerous public holidays throughout the year.

Understanding Malaysia’s Diverse Public Holiday Landscape

The allocation and dates of public holidays in Malaysia are governed by various state and federal laws, such as the Holidays Act 1951 (Act 369) and the Sarawak Holidays Ordinance, which allow for the declaration of both federal and state-specific holidays.

Each state in Malaysia has the autonomy to declare its holidays in addition to the federal holidays.

This means that the number of public holidays can vary significantly from one state to another.

so i wont get a day off for good friday since it’s a public holiday only in sabah and sarawak but not selangor 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/2nuvdFTHAw — diva 玉花🌷 (@sweetpotato_88) April 13, 2022

While the numerous public holidays provide time for rest and celebration, they also have economic implications, such as increased consumer spending during festive seasons.

Still, they can also lead to reduced working days, which may affect productivity.

For those interested in the specific dates and details of Malaysia’s public holidays, MyGOV is a reliable source for official announcements and updates for Malaysians and those planning to visit or do business in Malaysia.

