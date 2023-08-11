Gov’t Kickstarts Phase 2 Of Madani Medicine Scheme, Now Expanded To More Districts In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

The Madani Medicine Scheme which was launched on 15 August has now entered the second phase where it will be expanded to 11 districts according to Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

The implementation of phase 2 started this week in Kuala Terengganu and Kuala Nerus, Terengganu as well as Kota Setar and Kuala Muda in Kedah.

Beginning in the fourth week of August, the implementation of Phase 2 of the scheme is also planned for seven additional districts, including Perlis, Kota Bharu and Pasir Mas in Kelantan, Kuantan in Pahang, Central Melaka in Melaka, Seremban in Negeri Sembilan, and Seberang Perai Tengah on Penang Island as reported by Bernama.

The program has previously been tested in 10 districts: Johor Bahru (Johor); Klang, Petaling, Hulu Langat (Kuala Lumpur); Gombak (Selangor); Kinta (Perak); Northeast Penang Island; Kuching (Sarawak), and Kota Kinabalu (Sabah).

This scheme is specially designed for the B40 society where each household with a family is allocated RM 250, RM125 for elderly persons without a companion, and RM75 for singles. Recipients may receive many free treatments up until the allocation for each household is spent up.

Demam, sakit kepala & kes sakit ringan? Boleh ke Klinik Swasta terpilih tanpa dikenakan bayaran.



Skim Perubatan MADANI (SPM) sudah memasuki FASA 2. Penambahan beberapa tempat.



Masukkan nombor kad pengenalan anda sahaja untuk semak kelayakan Skim Perubatan MADANI anda. ♥️🇲🇾 pic.twitter.com/wCyo1rW7fi — Team Dr Zaliha Mustafa 🇲🇾 (@TeamDrZaliha) August 9, 2023

According to Dr Zaliha, the recipients of Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah will automatically be eligible for this scheme. This scheme can be used to treat small illnesses and it also comes with free services such as consultation, check-ups, medicines, procedures, and references in private clinics.

According to an article from Berita Harian, this scheme has definitely made a difference in many people’s lives.

In Terengganu, a single mother from Kuala Ibai named Robiatul Adawiyah Zakaria thinks the government’s dedication in offering the B40 group quality medical care and treatment in private clinics is demonstrated through the Madani Medicine Scheme. She only makes RM40 a day and struggles to pay for health insurance, and therefore receives care from public hospitals.

Zilkifli Yusof, a civil servant worker at a private religious school, also believes the scheme is a blessing for people with disabilities, just like him.

The RM125 from the Madani Medicine Scheme for older persons without a partner is seen by Masriyah Mansor, a single mother from Kedah, as a “gift” from the government.

However, Noor Shifa Ahmad, a private worker, believes the RM75 medical scheme for singles may not significantly help them access health facilities, as the main hospital is Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB) in Alor Setar.

