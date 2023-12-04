No, You Will Not Get Your e-Madani RM100 Immediately

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Application for the e-Madani RM100 credit opens today and social media is abuzz.

One thing people are talking about is that the RM100 is not immediately credited upon registration.

That is correct. Since there are several conditions that must be met, it is understandable that there will be a waiting period before you get the RM100.

Upon application, you will receive a message that says your application is being processed and you will be notified if successful.

There are four platforms you can claim, but one person can only claim using one platform. The four platforms are Maybank’s MAE, Touch N Go, Setel and Shopee.

So no, if you attempt on all four platforms, you will not receive RM400 credit as joked by the tweet below.

Selesai claim semua di MAE, Shoppe, TnG dan Setel.. Tunggu dia proses.. Terima kasih kerajaan Madani bagi RM400.. pic.twitter.com/dayUua4pSz — Jalal Misai (@jllmisai) December 4, 2023

On the Touch N Go, it is stated that your application could take up to five days for it to be verified and approved.

Did you file your income tax?

One of the conditions that must be met for a successful application is that you submitted your income tax filing for 2022.

READ MORE: Here’s How To Claim Your RM100 e-Madani Credit

So in the event that your application was rejected, you might not want to “brag” about it on social media as people can assume that it was because you did not pay your income tax.

While some people may be exempted from paying income tax because their income does not meet the minimum amount that makes it compulsory for you to pay taxes, remember that you still have to do e-filing!

System problem

Earlier this morning, Maybank issued a tweet to inform customers that their system was experiencing high volume with regard to the e-Madani application on their MAE mobile app. However, the issue was resolved and they updated that things were back to normal.

#MBBAlert Dear Valued Customers,



The eMADANI service on our MAE app is working as normal. You can now resume your claim for the RM100 eMADANI credit.



Thank you for your patience. — Maybank (@MyMaybank) December 4, 2023

What to do with your RM100?

So what can you do with the RM100 e-Madani credit should your application be successful?

You have to remember that there are limitations. Find out what these limitations are here.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.