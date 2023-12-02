Important Limitations Of The RM100 eMADANI Credit

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As Malaysians eagerly embrace the distribution of the RM100 eMADANI credit, it is essential to understand the limitations associated with this financial assistance.

While the program aims to provide support and empower citizens, there are specific restrictions on how the eMADANI credit can be utilized.

Here are the fundamental limitations to keep in mind:

Peer-to-Peer Money Transfers: The RM100 eMADANI credit cannot be used for direct money transfers between individuals. It is not possible to send or receive funds directly utilising this credit.

Cash Redemption: It is important to note that the eMADANI credit cannot be converted into cash. Individuals can’t exchange or redeem the RM100 credit for physical currency.

Integrated Utility Bill Payments: Payments for utility bills linked with e-wallet applications are not covered by the eMADANI credit. Users cannot utilize the credit to settle their integrated utility bill payments through their e-wallets.

Integrated Government-Related Fees: Any government-related fees connected to e-wallet applications are not eligible for eMADANI credit payment. This includes fees associated with government services integrated into e-wallet platforms.

Integrated Telecommunication Bills: The eMADANI credit cannot be used for postpaid or prepaid telecommunication bills integrated into e-wallet applications. Users will need to use alternative payment methods for settling their telecommunication bills.

In-App Game Purchases: The RM100 eMADANI credit cannot be used to purchase in-app games or other digital gaming transactions within e-wallet applications.

Parking and Toll Payments: Payments for parking and toll charges are not covered by the eMADANI credit. Individuals will need to use other payment methods for these specific transactions.

Integrated Investment Activities: The eMADANI credit cannot be utilized for any investment activities integrated into e-wallet applications. Users should explore separate investment platforms for such purposes.

E-commerce and Online Transactions: The RM100 eMADANI credit is exclusively for physical purchases at participating merchants or businesses accepting e-wallet payments. It cannot be used for online transactions or e-commerce purchases.

By understanding these restrictions, individuals can make informed decisions on maximising the benefits of the RM100 credit while utilizing other available payment methods for transactions beyond the program’s scope.

It is recommended that individuals carefully review the terms and conditions of their chosen e-wallet application and seek clarification from the respective e-wallet provider if they have any specific questions or concerns regarding using the eMADANI credit.

