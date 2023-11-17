Leaked Video Said To Resemble Former Government Agency Chief In Explicit Conversation

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A recent social media video depicts a man resembling the director general of a government agency engaging in explicit conversation with another man named “Wahab”.

The 3-minute video, initially shared by Badrul Hisham Shaharin, also known as Chegubard, on his Facebook and TikTok accounts, has gained traction.

Video Call Suggests Pursuit of Intimate Relations?

In the recording, the two men involved were heard having a video call discussing explicit topics, with one seemingly seeking an illicit relationship.

The viral video has been shared on various platforms, including X (Twitter) and Telegram.

In the caption, Chegubard questioned whether the man in the video is the director general of a government agency appointed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Director General of Government Agency Submits Resignation Letter

Recently, the director general of a government agency announced his resignation from the post, effective 15 November.

The decision to resign was apparently due to receiving a new job offer rather than external pressure.

“I have a new job offer; there is no pressure on me. So, when everything is confirmed, whether I want to retire or take up a new, more challenging position, wait for that news.

“If my resignation is approved by the Prime Minister later, I will resign immediately,” he said.

Efforts to contact the Director General in question have yielded no response thus far.

