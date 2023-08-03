[Watch] Woman Survives 90 Minutes In Crocodile’s Death Grip In Kalimantan

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A woman escaped death when she was rescued from the mouth of a crocodile in West Kalimantan, Indonesia a few days ago.

As reported by Dailymail, the palm plantation worker was lucky to be alive after a crocodile dragged her into a swamp and held her in his tight grip for an hour and a half before she was rescued.

A video of the ordeal was captured and is now making rounds online globally.

Falmira De Jesus, 38, was collecting water from a weed-covered stream in the Ketapang Regency of West Kalimantan Province on 27 July, unaware of a vicious apex predator watching her underneath the foliage.

When she scooped up the water, the reptile leapt and dragged the mother of two into the stream. She screamed for help and tried as hard as she could to fight the beast until the other employees came to aid her.

In the video, only her ghostly white head can be seen above the reed-covered creek, weak and helpless, with her body being in the reptile’s mouth, underneath the surface. She was slowly sinking into the swamp when the workers tried to help her with a pole to poke the beast.

I was in pain from where the crocodile was holding me. I couldn’t break free.



Then I started to feel like I was becoming weaker. I just thought I was going to die because I was falling below the water. Falmira De Jesus, Victim

Eventually, after the crocodile toyed with her for 90 minutes, the authorities managed to grab Falmira and hauled her out of the swamp.

The police said that Falmira suffers from deep puncture wounds on her right arm, thigh and lower leg. Local media also reports that she is now recovering in intensive care at the Imanudin Hospital with doctors monitoring her condition, fearing for infections from the bites.

“I lie in the hospital and can still see the crocodile in my mind, and feel it on my body. I am very grateful for the people that helped me to escape. They saved my life,” expressed Falmira.

Following the incident, authorities are warning the workers and residents to remain cautious of the wild animals while on resort grounds.

Indonesia is home to 14 types of crocodiles, with the most dangerous being the estuarine or saltwater type, which can grow up to 7 meters long and weigh up to 1000 kg.

The saltwater crocodile can have a bite force of 3,700 pounds per square (psi) or 16,460 Newtons, which is the second strongest bite in the animal kingdom. In contrast, humans only have a bite force of 150 to 200 psi (890 newtons).

They are known to chomp their prey while they do the death roll, to further disorient them and drown them in the water.

