Sabah Wife’s Search For Missing Husband Ends In Tragedy

Sefuan Taha who was reported missing for nine days was found dead in a drain on Jalan Kota Kinabalu-Papar near the Lok Kawi Camp on Tuesday (1 August).

A grasscutter found Sefuan’s body together with his motorcycle at about 8am, as reported by Sinar Harian.

Prior to him being found, his wife’s search for him went viral on social media platforms.

Penampang District Acting Police Chief Deputy Superintendent Sammy Newton said early investigations found that Sefuan was travelling towards Papar from Kota Kinabalu when he lost control of his motorcycle.

He said that the victim, who was a boat assistant, died on the scene after his motorcycle skidded and crashed into the left side of the drain.

Earlier, a missing person’s report was filed by family members when the victim did not come home since leaving for work on 23 July.

According to Papar District Police Chief Superintendent Kamaruddin Ambo Sakka, the victim could not be contacted and based on investigations, he left his workplace at 3.30am.

The victim’s wife last spoke to him at 5.50pm on 23 July and was not able to reach him since.

The victim’s body was sent for an autopsy at the Queen Elizabeth I Hospital (HQEI), and the case was investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Sammy also urged any witnesses to come forward at any nearby police stations.

Sefuan, 33, was a husband and father of three kids. He worked at the Boat Blackfin Fishing Charter.

According to social media shares, Sefuan was laid to rest last night at the Kampung Beringgis Muslim Cemetery in Papar.

