Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

The RM100 e-wallet credit which the government announced last week will be paid out in the fourth quarter of this year.

Eligible recipients of the credit, which is part of the Madani Economy framework announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, are Malaysian adults in the B40 and M40 groups earning below RM100,000 a year.

(Credit: Hari Anggara/ Malay Mail)

The Finance Ministry is currently working out the details of this initiative with stakeholders.

The initiative is expected to benefit some 10 million recipients.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.