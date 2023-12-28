Pinkfish Countdown: The Ultimate New Year’s Eve Bash

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Music lovers, brace yourselves for the ultimate curated musical experience this New Year’s Eve.

The Pinkfish Countdown is happening 31 December 2023, at Sunway Lagoon Surf Beach.

With a proven track record of uniting creatives and the local community, Pinkfish Countdown is set to commemorate the best of EDM, Trance, and Hardstyle through unforgettable performances.

Headlining the sonic extravaganza is the world-renowned American musician, songwriter, DJ, producer, and singer, KSHMR, known for his chart-topping hits like Secrets and Power.

Drawing inspiration from his Indian heritage, immerse yourself in the sounds of the Eternity artist, enriched with influences from Southeast Asia.

The New Year’s event will also feature fellow international EDM heavyweights such as Coone, Jeffrey Sutorious, and Andrew Rayel, who will deliver an exclusive sunset

performance igniting the night with high energy as the sun goes down.

Not forgetting the local scene; homegrown electropop fan-favourites like Bate, Mister Ariffin, Haikal Ahmad, Ralph’s, and Sentralize will have the spotlight to showcase their remarkable spinning skills – highlighting the rich creativity and talent within Malaysia.

The Pinkfish Countdown is designed to celebrate the past year while embracing the sounds of the future. With over 3,000 tickets already sold during the Lava Saver and Phase 1 General Admission ticket release, we believe this festival is on track to be the perfect way for people to kick off 2024 – the Pinkfish way. We hope it exceeds the scale and excitement of our previous events. Rohit Rampal and Kesavan Purusotman, the Founders of Pinkfish

Pinkfish is all about celebrating a blend of dance, urban pop, live music, and embracing the vibrant world of artistic expression by bringing together top-tier artists from around the world on one spectacular stage.

Pinkfish Countdown, the newest addition to the Pinkfish brand, represents a fresh new playground for die-hard music enthusiasts to embrace creativity, music, and community while ushering in the new year.

Playing an instrumental role in the making of this large-scale event, the countdown is a curated adventure by Hitman Solutions & Happymoon, with the contributions of

several key partners: SP2S and FOVS (Main Sponsors), Sunway Lagoon (Official Venue), Sunway City Kuala Lumpur (Official Destination), Good Foodie Media and World Of Buzz (Official Media Partners), along with Hitz FM, Mix FM, and Syok FM (Official Radio Partners), Sunway Resort Hotel (Official Hotel Partner), M2M (Official Transport Partner), and Tourism Malaysia and Cuti Cuti Malaysia for their support.

Get your tickets on the official website.

General Admission: From RM148 onwards

VIP Premium Admission: From RM298 onwards

*ticket price excludes processing fee & ticket charge.

For the ultimate VVIP experience, spend New Year’s Eve with your squad at the Lava Lounge with the most incredible views by contacting info@pinkfishfestival.com or

012-2655783.

For inquiries about the Pinkfish Countdown, call 012-2655783.

