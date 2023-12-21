TRP
PNB Announces ASB Dividend For 2023, Higher Than Last Year
PNB Announces ASB Dividend For 2023, Higher Than Last Year

The dividend this year is 0.65 sen more than what was announced last year.

December 21, 2023

Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) has announced the income distribution for this year’s Amanah Saham Bumiputera (ASB) today.

The total distribution for 2023 is 5.25 sen/unit made up of 4.25 sen/unit and 1.0 sen/unit of bonus dividend.

The amount this year is 0.65 sen more than what was announced last year which was 4.6 sen/unit (3.35 sen plus 1.25 sen bonus).

While there is no special bonus like last year, ASB remarked that the income distribution this year is much better for the financial year ending 31 December 2023.

For 2022, there was a special bonus of 0.5 sen for the first 30,000 units.

READ MORE: PNB Announces 4.6 Sen Dividend For This Year’s ASB

