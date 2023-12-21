PNB Announces ASB Dividend For 2023, Higher Than Last Year

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) has announced the income distribution for this year’s Amanah Saham Bumiputera (ASB) today.

The total distribution for 2023 is 5.25 sen/unit made up of 4.25 sen/unit and 1.0 sen/unit of bonus dividend.

The amount this year is 0.65 sen more than what was announced last year which was 4.6 sen/unit (3.35 sen plus 1.25 sen bonus).

ASNB mengumumkan pengagihan pendapatan Amanah Saham Bumiputera (ASB) yang lebih baik bagi tahun kewangan berakhir 31 Disember 2023.



Jumlah pengagihan pendapatan sebanyak 5.25 sen seunit meliputi pengagihan pendapatan sebanyak 4.25 sen seunit dan bonus 1.00 sen seunit. pic.twitter.com/ZxqQ0gu3ax — ASNB (@ASNBmy_official) December 21, 2023

While there is no special bonus like last year, ASB remarked that the income distribution this year is much better for the financial year ending 31 December 2023.

For 2022, there was a special bonus of 0.5 sen for the first 30,000 units.

READ MORE: PNB Announces 4.6 Sen Dividend For This Year’s ASB

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.