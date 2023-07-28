KL Police’s Traffic Ops In Full Swing

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Kuala Lumpur police’s massive integrated traffic operation known as “Operasi Hormat Undang-Undang Jalanraya Polis KL” (operation obey traffic laws) is in full swing as July draws to close with netizens sharing photos of what’s happening on the ground.

On Twitter, @tekong observed that vehicles, motorcycles included, that exceed the white line or stop in the pedestrian’s box while at a red light, would get ticketed.

He applauded the move as it made things easier for pedestrians.

Minggu ni kat KL nampaknya semua jenis kenderaan yang berhenti melebihi garisan putih / berhenti atas garis pejalan kaki di persimpangan akan disaman. Motor atau kereta semua kena.



Langkah bagus untuk memudahkan pejalan kaki melintas. Jangan kejar lampu yea. Saman menanti. pic.twitter.com/2gS3vo7AV6 — Ikhwan Nazri (@tekong) July 27, 2023

This operation is being done in collaboration with many other enforcement agencies such as the Road Transport Department (JPJ), Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and the Department of Environment (DoE) and the Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department, city police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zin previously informed.

In the operation, reckless drivers will be educated on the importance of following road rules through Ops Didik.

Background checks will be done on reckless drivers in order to check their criminal records and traffic offences and action will be taken against workshops that carry out illegal vehicle modification.

Suhaily had also mentioned that there would be no discounts offered for the summonses issued for this operation.

As long as I am the Kuala Lumpur police chief, no discounts will be given. When we want to educate the public, we must be consistent and firm with what is being implemented, especially to increase awareness and culture of obeying traffic rules. Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain



