No Discounts For Traffic Summons, Says KL Police Chief

The police are carrying out an intensive enforcement operation codenamed “Hormat Undang-Undang Jalan Raya” around Kuala Lumpur starting today until 31 July.

The operation aims to increase awareness and compliance with traffic laws and will be focused on 16 key locations around the city throughout the day, including peak hours.

The 16 key locations include:

The intersection of Jalan Tun Razak or Jalan Ampang

The intersection of Jalan Tun Razak or Jalan Semarak

The intersection of Jalan Ampang or Yap Kwan Seng

The intersection of Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman or Jalan Tun Perak

The intersection of Jalan Sultan Ismail

The police will be monitoring road users for various offences such as running the red light, stopping their cars beyond the white line, parking their vehicles on pedestrian pathways, zebra crossing, or inside the yellow box.

Drivers who leave their cars in restricted areas or block the road with their vehicles are not above the law too.

City police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said no discounts will be given for issued summonses regardless of the offences committed, Sinar Daily reported.

As long as I am the Kuala Lumpur police chief, no discounts will be given. When we want to educate the public, we must be consistent and firm with what is being implemented, especially to increase awareness and culture of obeying traffic rules. Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain

He stressed that the community’s negative road culture needed to be changed to improve public safety.

Shuhaily added that operations to track down traffic offenders involving foreigners were also carried out in several locations.

They are foreigners who come to our country so they need to obey and respect the existing laws. Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain

