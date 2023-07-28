Gory Scene At PJ Building As Fallen Body Decapitated

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A 43-year-old man fell to his death at a building in Petaling Jaya yesterday.

Even more tragic, the head was decapitated as a result from the fall.

According to a statement by Petaling Jaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid, they received a call from the public about the incident at around 3.05pm.

Upon arrival, police officers found the victim on the ground with his head decapitated.

CCTV camera footage showed the victim at a balcony of the building at about 2.46pm.

The body was taken to the University Malaya Medical Centre for post-mortem.

The police urged the public to come forward if they witnessed the incident or was at the place during the time of incident.

If you or anyone you know of are having problems or thoughts of suicide, please reach out to Befrienders via:

Phone: 03-7956 8145

E-mail: sam@befrienders.org.my

Available 24 hours every day, 7 days a week.

Calls from 8 local telcos are absolutely FREE.

