Dato Malik Detained By MACC Under Anti-Money Laundering Act

Dato Malik of Malik Streams fame was allegedly detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) earlier today (25 July).

According to Malay Mail, Abdul Malik Dasthigeer was detained under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Amla).

Malik is the founder and chairman of Malik Group of Companies, which comprises Malik Streams Corporation Sdn Bhd, Malik Maju Sdn Bhd, Malik Streams Properties Sdn Bhd, Malik Streams Antenna Movies Sdn Bhd, and Malik Streams Production & Distribution.

He’s known for bringing in artistes and entertainers from India to perform Tamil concerts in Malaysia.

Previously in 2015, Malik made news when he filed a report after a car rental company Hyper Luxury Car.com claimed Malik Streams Sdn Bhd forced a stretch limousine driver to take international superstar Rajnikanth to Melaka.

The hired limousine sporting Hello Kitty stickers was supposed to transport model Amber Chia to a Hello Kitty café launch event from KLIA.

