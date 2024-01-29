Long List Of Daim Zainuddin’s Allegedly Undeclared Assets
If found guilty, Tun Daim Zainuddin faces a maximum 5 years in prison and RM100,000 fine.
Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.
Having arrived at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex in a wheelchair this morning, former member of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s council of eminent persons Tun Daim Zainuddin was charged with failure to declare 71 assets to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).
Daim pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court.
The charge sheet, as reported by the NST, said Daim who is now 85, failed to comply with a notice by the commission to declare his assets at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya on 13 December, 2023.
If found guilty, he faces a maximum 5 years in prison and RM100,000 fine under Section 36(2) of the MACC Act 2009.
So what did the MACC say Daim failed to declare?
Two bank accounts:
Amanah Saham Nasional Berhad (ASB)
Amanah Saham Nasional (ASN)
Seven vehicles:
Mercedes Benz 600 SEL, Mercedes Benz 450 SEL, Mercedes Benz 450 SLC, Jaguar XJS HE, Rolls Royce 2 Axle Rigid Body, Austin Morris Austin and Ford Prefect
38 companies:
Ibu Kota Developments Sdn Bhd
Maya Seni Holdings Sdn Bhd
Menara Ampang Sdn Bhd
Dream Cruiser Sdn Bhd
Landbelt Corporation Sdn Bhd
Kenari Teliti Sdn Bhd
Fnq Advanced Materials Sdn Bhd
Kota Tandop Development Sendirian Berhad
Alun-Alun Resort (M) Sdn Bhd
Dasar Seroja Sdn Bhd
Gigantic Promotions Sdn Bhd
Jupiter Alliance Sdn Bhd
Inayat Realty Sdn Bhd
Suasa Urus Sdn Bhd
Avillion Berhad
Meridian Haven Sdn Bhd
Avillion Vista Hotel Sdn Bhd
Vast Access Sdn Bhd
Fortune Valley Sdn Bhd
Reliance E-Com Sdn Bhd
Admiral Marina Berhad
Golden Envoy (M) Sdn Bhd
Mela Lifestyle Sdn Bhd
AVI SPA Sdn Bhd
Avillion Hotel Group Sdn Bhd
RPB Capital Holdings Sdn Bhd
Genius Field Sdn Bhd
Festive Place Sdn Bhd
Avillion Suite Hotel (PD) Sdn Bhd
Taman Unik Sdn Bhd
Admiral Cove Development Sdn Bhd
Nesline Sdn Bhd
RPB Development Sdn Bhd
OS Resources Sdn Bhd
Avillion Hotel (Kl) Sdn Bhd
Avillion Hotels International Sdn Bhd
Admiral Hill Hotel Sdn Bhd
Reliance Shipping & Travel Agencies (Perak) Sdn Bhd
25 properties:
KUALA LUMPUR
One unit at Ritchie Condo
One lot at Persiaran Ritchie
One unit at Jalan Taman U-Thant
One unit at Jalan Wirawati, Taman Maluri
Two units at Phase 4D, Wangsa Melawati
Houses at Wisma Dani, 1, Jalan Jejaka 4, Maluri
A house near Jalan Kampung Pandan, Kampung Pandan
Ome unit at Jalan Kolam Air, Taman Melawati
One unit at Desa Kuda Lari, TK 1-A150 3
Another unit at Persiaran Ritchie, Desa Pahlawan
Socfin House – White Palace
Lands near Taman Maluri, Cheras
Houses near Cinta Condominium, Jalan Madge Off Jalan U-Thant
A suite in Menara Mutiara Bangsar 8, Jalan Liku Off Jalan Bangsar
SELANGOR
Lands near Taman Dagang Ampang
One lot at Menara Ampang, No. 149, Jalan Ampang
Double Storey Semi D, Phase 5B, Bukit Saujana, Ijok
PAHANG
Two lots at Puncak Dani & Dani Lodge Gohtong Jaya Genting Highlands
Rompin House, Bukit Fraser, Fraser’s Hill
Avillion Cameron Highlands, C-3-1 Jalan Camelia, Tanah Rata, Cameron Highlands
KEDAH
Two land lots in Mukim Bujang Daerah Kuala Muda
NEGERI SEMBILAN
Avillion Port Dickson, 3rd Mile, Jalan Pantai, Port Dickson
Avillion Admiral Cove, 5½ Mile, Jalan Pantai, Port Dickson
Admiral Marina & Leisure Club, 5 1/2 Miles Jalan Pantai, 71050, Si Rusa
PERAK
AVI Pangkor Beach Resort, PT1130, Jalan Pasir Bogak, Pangkor
Council of Eminent Persons
When Dr Mahathir returned to helm the country for a second time after the 14th General Election (GE14) in 2018, he formed a five-member council made up of advisers to help steer the “new government in the right direction“.
Daim was a member, having been a finance minister during Dr Mahathir’s first stint as Prime Minister.
The other four were former Bank Negara Malaysia governor Tan Sri Zeti Abdul Aziz, former Petronas president Tan Sri Hassan Marican, property tycoon Tan Sri Robert Kuok and economist Jomo Kwame Sundaram.
READ MORE: Daim Zainuddin’s Wealth Is Everyday Kedai Kopi Conversation, But How Did He Get There?
Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.