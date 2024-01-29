Long List Of Daim Zainuddin’s Allegedly Undeclared Assets

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Having arrived at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex in a wheelchair this morning, former member of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s council of eminent persons Tun Daim Zainuddin was charged with failure to declare 71 assets to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Daim pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court.

The charge sheet, as reported by the NST, said Daim who is now 85, failed to comply with a notice by the commission to declare his assets at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya on 13 December, 2023.

If found guilty, he faces a maximum 5 years in prison and RM100,000 fine under Section 36(2) of the MACC Act 2009.

So what did the MACC say Daim failed to declare?

Two bank accounts:

Amanah Saham Nasional Berhad (ASB)

Amanah Saham Nasional (ASN)

Seven vehicles:

Mercedes Benz 600 SEL, Mercedes Benz 450 SEL, Mercedes Benz 450 SLC, Jaguar XJS HE, Rolls Royce 2 Axle Rigid Body, Austin Morris Austin and Ford Prefect

38 companies:

Ibu Kota Developments Sdn Bhd

Maya Seni Holdings Sdn Bhd

Menara Ampang Sdn Bhd

Dream Cruiser Sdn Bhd

Landbelt Corporation Sdn Bhd

Kenari Teliti Sdn Bhd

Fnq Advanced Materials Sdn Bhd

Kota Tandop Development Sendirian Berhad

Alun-Alun Resort (M) Sdn Bhd

Dasar Seroja Sdn Bhd

Gigantic Promotions Sdn Bhd

Jupiter Alliance Sdn Bhd

Inayat Realty Sdn Bhd

Suasa Urus Sdn Bhd

Avillion Berhad

Meridian Haven Sdn Bhd

Avillion Vista Hotel Sdn Bhd

Vast Access Sdn Bhd

Fortune Valley Sdn Bhd

Reliance E-Com Sdn Bhd

Admiral Marina Berhad

Golden Envoy (M) Sdn Bhd

Mela Lifestyle Sdn Bhd

AVI SPA Sdn Bhd

Avillion Hotel Group Sdn Bhd

RPB Capital Holdings Sdn Bhd

Genius Field Sdn Bhd

Festive Place Sdn Bhd

Avillion Suite Hotel (PD) Sdn Bhd

Taman Unik Sdn Bhd

Admiral Cove Development Sdn Bhd

Nesline Sdn Bhd

RPB Development Sdn Bhd

OS Resources Sdn Bhd

Avillion Hotel (Kl) Sdn Bhd

Avillion Hotels International Sdn Bhd

Admiral Hill Hotel Sdn Bhd

Reliance Shipping & Travel Agencies (Perak) Sdn Bhd

25 properties:

KUALA LUMPUR

One unit at Ritchie Condo

One lot at Persiaran Ritchie

One unit at Jalan Taman U-Thant

One unit at Jalan Wirawati, Taman Maluri

Two units at Phase 4D, Wangsa Melawati

Houses at Wisma Dani, 1, Jalan Jejaka 4, Maluri

A house near Jalan Kampung Pandan, Kampung Pandan

Ome unit at Jalan Kolam Air, Taman Melawati

One unit at Desa Kuda Lari, TK 1-A150 3

Another unit at Persiaran Ritchie, Desa Pahlawan

Socfin House – White Palace

Lands near Taman Maluri, Cheras

Houses near Cinta Condominium, Jalan Madge Off Jalan U-Thant

A suite in Menara Mutiara Bangsar 8, Jalan Liku Off Jalan Bangsar

SELANGOR

Lands near Taman Dagang Ampang

One lot at Menara Ampang, No. 149, Jalan Ampang

Double Storey Semi D, Phase 5B, Bukit Saujana, Ijok

PAHANG

Two lots at Puncak Dani & Dani Lodge Gohtong Jaya Genting Highlands

Rompin House, Bukit Fraser, Fraser’s Hill

Avillion Cameron Highlands, C-3-1 Jalan Camelia, Tanah Rata, Cameron Highlands

KEDAH

Two land lots in Mukim Bujang Daerah Kuala Muda

NEGERI SEMBILAN

Avillion Port Dickson, 3rd Mile, Jalan Pantai, Port Dickson

Avillion Admiral Cove, 5½ Mile, Jalan Pantai, Port Dickson

Admiral Marina & Leisure Club, 5 1/2 Miles Jalan Pantai, 71050, Si Rusa

PERAK

AVI Pangkor Beach Resort, PT1130, Jalan Pasir Bogak, Pangkor

Council of Eminent Persons

When Dr Mahathir returned to helm the country for a second time after the 14th General Election (GE14) in 2018, he formed a five-member council made up of advisers to help steer the “new government in the right direction“.

Daim was a member, having been a finance minister during Dr Mahathir’s first stint as Prime Minister.

The other four were former Bank Negara Malaysia governor Tan Sri Zeti Abdul Aziz, former Petronas president Tan Sri Hassan Marican, property tycoon Tan Sri Robert Kuok and economist Jomo Kwame Sundaram.

