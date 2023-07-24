“It’s A Regular Python” Elmina Resident Debunks Claim Viral Snake Is An Anaconda

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Residents in Elmina, Sungai Buloh, were worried after a video showing a large anaconda-like snake slithering on a small hill in the neighbourhood.

A resident there, who wished to be unnamed, debunked claims that the snake was as big as shown in the video. The resident said it was an ordinary reticulated python (ular sawa batik).

The resident believed that the snake looked huge in the video because it was a zoomed video.

According to Harian Metro, the snake has been captured by staff in the area.

Info dari group community Denai Alam katanya kejadian berlaku di Elmina. Nokharom punya besar ular sawa ni, telan apa sielll 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭



pic.twitter.com/8EAMxeCtKe — PELANGI MENJELMALAHHHHHHH (@IniAlalalannn) July 23, 2023

The video caused people to worry and the authorities should have been called right away for immediate action. Unnamed resident

Head of the Operations Center (PGO) of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Zulfikar Jaffar, said no reports were received about the matter.

He advised people to immediately contact 999 for any emergency and safety situations so that action can be taken.

More about the reticulated python

The reticulated python (Malayopython reticulatus) is the world’s longest snake and the third heaviest after Green Anaconda and Burmese python.

The snake species is native to South and Southeast Asia and is listed as the “least concern” in the IUCN Red List due to its wide distribution.

Other than being hunted for use in traditional medicine, some people like them as pets. You do you. The reticulated pythons are also known to be excellent swimmers.

The reticulated python is the world’s largest snake. For illustration purposes. Image: TRP File

Although pythons can be kept as pets, they could still kill. The reticulated python is an ambush predator and kills by constricting its prey.

Its natural diet includes animals such as rodents, chickens, cats, dogs and also birds.

On a “fun” note, the reticulated python technically starred as a Bond villain. In the movie Moonraker (1979), a reticulated python tried to suffocate James Bond.

