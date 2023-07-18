[Watch] Video Of Bomb Disposal Unit Removing Luggage In Nilai Attracted Curious Attention

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A video showing the bomb disposal unit handling an abandoned suitcase got the attention of netizens curious to know what happened.

Based on the police statement, a woman reported seeing an abandoned suitcase outside a shop at Bandar Baru Nilai around 1pm yesterday (17 July).

PDRM’s bomb disposal unit was dispatched to the scene and disposed of the item following the protocols.

Investigations revealed the bag only contained clothes and no bombs were found. It’s believed the bag was left behind as the location is an express bus transit centre in Nilai.

The police advised the public not to speculate on the matter.

While bombings are not common in Malaysia, it is advisable to report any abandoned bags to the authorities just to be safe.

Timbalan Ketua Polis Daerah Nilai, Superintenden Mat Ghani Lateh berkata, seorang wanita menghubungi pihak polis sekitar 1 petang berhubung penemuan beg berkenaan.



Selepas siasatan lanjut oleh pihak polis mendapati bagasi itu hanya berisi pakaian dan bukannya b0m.



Video: Sosial… pic.twitter.com/gTKirz2gnK — Malaysia Gazette (@MalaysiaGazette) July 18, 2023

