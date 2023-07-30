[Watch] Local Model Says She Defended Herself As Cops Were Disrespectful In Brickfields Incident

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Previously, a local female model was seen on video losing her temper at two policemen who confronted her for not wearing a seatbelt and using a mobile phone while driving along Jalan Tun Sambanthan, Brickfields.

When the video went viral, Brickfields police chief, ACP Amihizam Shukor, said she would be investigated for three charges, including Section 233 of the MCMC Act and obstruction.

The woman, identified as M. Gayathiri, was released on police bail last night and took to TikTok to explain what truly happened.

She said her case is still under investigation and she would pay for her summons, if any.

Gayathiri said the viral video did not show the whole interaction with the police and only showed her arguing. She claimed the policemen provoked and spoke to her disrespectfully so she defended herself.

She claimed the video put her in a bad light and she knows who released the video judging by the angle of the recording. In the video, she was surrounded by at least six policemen.

Regarding the summons, she said she was not driving but only moved the car a few inches. She reiterated that she accepts the summons but asked why the police had to record her on video.

Gayathiri added that the viral video was only released online four days after the incident so she felt like that was a personal attack.

She claimed that if she was a man, the police wouldn’t even question why the seatbelt was not put on or why she spoke on the phone.

She also advised people to know the full story before forwarding the video and spread good things instead of forwarding negative things to become viral and gain popularity.

Gayathiri previously went viral after unknown parties allegedly used her Ponggal celebration video and edited it with political messages.

