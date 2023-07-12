“Four Grammar Nazis” Go Viral: Here’s What Happened

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

The four women who went viral after making a video correcting the English of an ex-boyfriend have apologised for their actions and requested Twitter user @Cikgu Anep to remove the video from his timeline.

Cikgu Anep shared the screenshots of their alleged apology.

“From the way of writing, it doesn’t seem like there is any regret. Even tried to gaslight someone else.”

From the messages that were sent by these girls, they informed that the original video on Tiktok has been taken down.

They claimed that the ex-boyfriend had cheated many times which was why they made a sarcastic video in response.

According to Cikgu Anep, he has deleted the video he reposted because his aim of sending a message to the video’s owner has been achieved. He also remarked that too many people had reacted negatively which deviated from his main intention of reposting the video.

There were still netizens who believed that the video should not have been removed.

They were seen belittling the man’s poor command of the English language.

Since the video became viral, the girls have been on the receiving end of criticism.

Netizens also pointed out that the girls themselves made a mistake in correcting someone else’s mistake.

Using language proficiency to belittle someone is never a good thing. Everyone makes mistakes and it is better to correct them properly than to humiliate them.

