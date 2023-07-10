Don’t Use Former Assemblywoman’s LGBT Identity As Campaign Fodder, Says Fahmi

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

In light of allegations of a same-sex wedding in Penang, a Twitter user claimed it involved a DAP assemblywoman, but failed to indicate that she no longer holds the post.

He claimed it was evidence that DAP does not uphold the Federal Constitution (Rukunegara), particularly the “courtesy and morality (kesopanan dan kesusilaan)” pillar.

Malaysiakini reported that the tweet has since been deleted.

In response, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil dismissed the tweet as slander and an attempt to use a former DAP assemblywoman’s LGBT identity as campaign fodder.

Fahmi added that DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke has clarified that the woman is no longer a Penang assemblyperson and has left Malaysia in 2018. She resided in the United States ever since.

Wanita DAP chief Chong Eng also dismissed links with the former assemblywoman. Chong said the woman has relocated to the United States and no longer represents DAP as she has retired from politics.

We also have no knowledge about (her personal matters) after she left Malaysia. Wanita DAP chief Chong Eng

In addition, Chong stressed that the unity government does not support the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community.

According to Free Malaysia Today, she also reminded Pakatan Harapan’s rivals not to use this issue as a political ploy.

Previously, the Penang Islamic religious council (MAINPP) said it would investigate the claims of a same-sex marriage between a local woman and a foreign woman in the state, before deciding on the course of action.

