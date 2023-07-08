Penang Islamic Council To Investigate Claim Of Same-Sex Marriage Celebration On Island

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

The Penang State Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP) is investigating the claims of a same-sex wedding involving a Balik Pulau local and a foreigner.

While the identities of the women are not publicly made known, netizens alleged that the same-sex couple are both non-Muslims and are residing in the United States.

The Malaysian woman in question is allegedly a former ADUN in Pulau Tikus from 2013 to 2018.

Netizens claimed she moved to the United States in 2018 for studies and is currently engaged to an American woman there.

According to Buletin TV3, MAINPP will try to get more information to determine the truth of the story before deciding on the course of action.

Some netizens also questioned MAINPP’s jurisdiction on the matter since the Malaysian woman has moved to the United States, and is a non-Muslim.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.