Blues Gang Founding Member Shaik Karim Dies

One of the founding members of legendary blues band Blues Gang, Shaik Karim passed away today.

In an update on the band’s official Instagram account, it was said that Shaik Karim had long been battling health issues.

However he still gave his commitment whenever there was a Blues Gang event, the post remarked.

Shaik Karim, on drums and vocal, together with Mat Dollah (lead guitar), Jim Madasamy (bass and vocal) and Rashid Yunus (vocal) formed Blues Gang in the late 70s.

Mohd Arif or more popularly known as Ito and Ghani joined Blues Gang later on. Julian Mokhtar was also part of the lineup having joined after Mat Dollah left.

According to a sharing by veteran newsman Mustapha Kamaruddin on Facebook, prior to the formation of Blues Gang, Mat Dollah, Shaik Karim and Jim were part of a band called Fifteen Shillings.

Several years ago, a fundraiser was held to help Shaik Karim who was suffering from diabetic complications.

The band was known for such hits like Apo Nak Dikato, Khatulistiwa, Mak Siti, among others.

They had also opened for Uriah Heep in Stadium Merdeka in 1983.

