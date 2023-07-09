8 Teen Boys Arrested And Fined For Performing “Superman” Stunt On KL Highway

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

A group of eight boys, aged between 17 to 21, were caught and fined by the police for performing the ‘Superman’ stunt on a highway in Kuala Lumpur as part of OP Samseng Jalanan.

The operation was carried out from 11pm on 8 July until 4am today at the Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH) and the Duta-Ulu Klang Expressway (DUKE).

Sinar Harian reported that one of the eight boys is a 17-year-old boy who’s still a Form 5 schooling student. They were arrested around 3am for performing dangerous stunts on the highway.

The boy explained they were on the way home in Sentul after having dinner with 10 other friends in Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur.

He left home around 1am to hang out and have dinner with his friends. He said they just wanted to try performing the ‘Superman’ stunt on their bikes on the way home.

The boy regretted his decision and was afraid of his mother. He said he wanted to return to the boarding school the next day. He also went out without his mother’s knowledge and only informed his elder brother.

Assistant Commissioner of the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department, Sarifudin Mohd Salleh, said the boys will be investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

