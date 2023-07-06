DBP Sends Letter (Yes, Letter) To Tengku Zafrul Over Spelling Mistake
In his tweet, he stated that he was unaware of the correct spelling and proceeded to thank DBP for correcting him.
Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.
Never in one’s wildest dreams would they expect to be sent an official letter pointing out a spelling mistake they had made in writing.
However, this is definitely something our Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry (MITI) Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz can relate to.
On July 5, he shared a copy of a warning letter he had received from the Institute of Language and Literature (DBP) regarding a spelling mistake he had allegedly made.
In his tweet, he stated that he was unaware of the correct spelling and proceeded to thank DBP for the reprimand.
The letter, dated March 31, pointed out that it had received a complaint from a native Malay language user regarding the misspelling of the word “insya-Allah” and pointed out that the right way to spell the word would be insya-Allah.
Ejaan yang betul bagi perkataan tersebut mengikut Kamus Dewan Perdana ialah ‘insya-Allah’.Dr Hazami Jahari, Director-General of Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP)
Netizens Relate To Tengku Zafrul’s Spelling Mistake While Others Point Out DBP’s Mistakes In Letter
Some netizens also pointed out that they had been unaware of this and thanked the minister for using his mistake to point this out to other internet users.
Others, on the other hand, praised Tengku Zafrul for taking the criticism constructively and pledging to make a change.
This, they added, was very responsible of him as a political figure.
Meanwhile, two other netizens pointed out that DBP too had made some grammatical errors in their letter to Tengku Zafrul.
Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.