DBP Sends Letter (Yes, Letter) To Tengku Zafrul Over Spelling Mistake

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Never in one’s wildest dreams would they expect to be sent an official letter pointing out a spelling mistake they had made in writing.

However, this is definitely something our Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry (MITI) Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz can relate to.

On July 5, he shared a copy of a warning letter he had received from the Institute of Language and Literature (DBP) regarding a spelling mistake he had allegedly made.

In his tweet, he stated that he was unaware of the correct spelling and proceeded to thank DBP for the reprimand.

https://twitter.com/tzafrul_aziz/status/1676566938271744001?s=20

The letter, dated March 31, pointed out that it had received a complaint from a native Malay language user regarding the misspelling of the word “insya-Allah” and pointed out that the right way to spell the word would be insya-Allah.

Ejaan yang betul bagi perkataan tersebut mengikut Kamus Dewan Perdana ialah ‘insya-Allah’. Dr Hazami Jahari, Director-General of Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP)

Netizens Relate To Tengku Zafrul’s Spelling Mistake While Others Point Out DBP’s Mistakes In Letter

Some netizens also pointed out that they had been unaware of this and thanked the minister for using his mistake to point this out to other internet users.

saya pun sama selalu tulis InshaAllah. Lepas ni dah tau insha-Allah. — Rusty Blade (@PisauKarat) July 5, 2023

Others, on the other hand, praised Tengku Zafrul for taking the criticism constructively and pledging to make a change.

This, they added, was very responsible of him as a political figure.

Menteri yang beri contoh yang baik terbuka menerima teguran untuk nilai tambah yang baik bukan berlaku sebaliknya bila ada teguran. — drhmukhtar alwi (@DrhmukhtarA) July 5, 2023

Meanwhile, two other netizens pointed out that DBP too had made some grammatical errors in their letter to Tengku Zafrul.

Noted Insya-Allah..DBP tolong betulkan skit surat tu perenggan ke 3 " dimaklumkan bahasa DBP" kepada "dimaklumkan bahawa DBP" dan juga cop DITERIMA kena rapat bukan DI TERIMA.🙂 — fahaizalzee (@Vandeeta3) July 6, 2023

DITERIMA, bukan DI TERIMA 😃 — Akmal Wan Bashar (@bashar_wan) July 5, 2023

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.