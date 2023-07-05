TRP
6 State Elections Set For 12 August
6 State Elections Set For 12 August

The EC has announced the important dates for six state elections.

July 5, 2023

Six states will hit the polls together this 12 August.

The Election Commission (EC) had a meeting today to decide on the important dates for the Penang, Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Negeri Sembilan and Selangor state elections following the dissolution of their state assemblies last week.

Nomination has been set for 29 July and early voting is on 8 August.

