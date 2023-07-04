Cops Clarify Only 6 Bodies Recovered, Not 9, In Kemaman Water Surge Incident

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Police have clarified that the search and rescue team only recovered six bodies at the Jeram Mawar waterfall instead of nine yesterday.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mazli Mazlan said the confusion was due to miscommunication with the rescue team that was located deep in the jungle.

The bodies that have been recovered and identified so far belonged to:

Putri Aryana Umaira Karim, 4

Putri Nurerina Natasya Karim, 10

Karim Abdullah, 39

Muhammad Haziq Ziqree Karim, 6

Azizah Eiyi, 40

Muhammad Zulqarnain Haikal Karim, 11

The search is now focused on recovering four more victims: Putri Balqis Izzati Abdul Rahman, 18; Putri Alleya Maisarah Karim, 16; Putri Nor Fatin Karim, 14 and Muhammad Fikri Saliman, 24.

Siti Aisyah Eiyi, 39, said her late sister Azizah invited the family to go for a picnic by the waterfall on Saturday.

However, she did not join them as she had work commitments. The last time they saw each other was on Aidiladha.

She only discovered the heartbreaking news about her family when the police informed her at their mother’s house on Sunday.

Siti Aisyah said the bodies would be buried in Felda Lepar Hilir in Kuantan, Pahang, after post-mortem in Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) in Kuala Terengganu.

