PKR Man Finally Apologises For Rude Tweet On PAS President

Ahmad Zaki Yamani who has been the talk of town last weekend has finally apologised for his rude tweet regarding PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang’s health.

“I apologise to the wives and family of Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang if my comment hurt their feelings.”

Mengambil perhatian ciapan YAB PM @anwaribrahim dan pandangan rakan-rakan, saya memohon maaf kepada isteri-isteri dan keluarga Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang andai ciapan saya ini mengguris perasaan. https://t.co/tFch1dizjs — Demi Rakyat! (@Zaki_Yamani_) July 2, 2023

Before this Ahmad Zaki made a disturbing remark when commenting on a news report of Abdul Hadi’s health deteriorating.

In the tweet, he said, “Pray for Allah to take the life of Abdul Hadi to stop the damage he is doing on earth.”

He even included Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in the tweet as well by adding: “P/S: Take Mahathir too.”

The tweet garnered backlash yet he did not immediately apologise, neither was the offensive tweet deleted.

It went viral to a point Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim called him out and demanded that he apologise.

Saya membantah dan kesal dengan ciapan biadab Zaki Yamani dan mengarahkan beliau untuk memohon maaf dengan kadar segera. — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) July 1, 2023

Even with his recent apology, the tweet has not been removed.

