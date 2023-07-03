TRP
PKR Man Finally Apologises For Rude Tweet On PAS President
Ahmad Zaki Yamani’s rude tweet caught the Prime Minister’s attention who then called for an apology.

July 3, 2023

Ahmad Zaki Yamani who has been the talk of town last weekend has finally apologised for his rude tweet regarding PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang’s health.

“I apologise to the wives and family of Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang if my comment hurt their feelings.”

Before this Ahmad Zaki made a disturbing remark when commenting on a news report of Abdul Hadi’s health deteriorating.

In the tweet, he said, “Pray for Allah to take the life of Abdul Hadi to stop the damage he is doing on earth.”

He even included Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in the tweet as well by adding: “P/S: Take Mahathir too.”

The tweet garnered backlash yet he did not immediately apologise, neither was the offensive tweet deleted.

It went viral to a point Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim called him out and demanded that he apologise.

Even with his recent apology, the tweet has not been removed.

