PKR’s Zaki Yamani Not Backing Down From Rude Tweet, Claims Not An Aide But Old FB Post Says Otherwise

Ahmad Zaki Yamani claims that he is “not an aide to any of the Prime Minister’s political secretaries.”

Following backlash from a tweet he posted yesterday, Ahmad Zaki made headlines but has yet to issue an apology or deleted the controversial tweet.

While his name may be unfamiliar to many, a tweet he posted wishing ill will on PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang who is currently hospitalised, put him in the spotlight.

Ahmad Zaki had commented on a Malaysiakini report of Abdul Hadi’s deteriorating health where he “prayed for Allah to take the life of Abdul Hadi” to “stop the damage he was doing on earth.”

As if that wasn’t rude enough, Ahmad Zaki added a “P/S: Take Mahathir too.”

MalaysiaNow identified him as a PKR man who is an aide to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s political secretary Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin.

Zaki Yamani who tweets at @Zaki_Yamani_ reacted to this last night, claiming it was a slander by MalaysiaNow as he wasn’t an aide to any of the PM’s political secretaries.

Checks by TRP on Facebook found a post dated 19 April this year by one Hari Kumar, who identifies himself as Sabak Bernam PKR secretary, which saw him tagging Ahmad Zaki Yamani and referring to him as “Pegawai Khas Kepada Setpol PMX” (special officer to the PM’s political secretary).

Ahmad Zaki had also left a comment on the post but did not address the position attributed to him, assuming it was wrong, as he claimed last night.

Anwar Ibrahim Reacts

After Ahmad Zaki’s controversial tweet on Abdul Hadi went viral, Anwar reacted on Twitter, calling for an apology.

I oppose and regret the rude tweet by Zaki Yamani and instruct him to apologise immediately. Prime Minister Dato Seri’ Anwar Ibrahim

Replying to the PM’s tweet is another Zaki Yamani who perhaps is more well-known than the PKR man.

This Zaki Yamani is the son of Malaysia’s King of Pop Datuk Jamal Abdillah. He is a singer himself and once sang the song Azizah in a duet with Anwar at the Madani Open House in Terengganu.

