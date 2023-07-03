Ex-US Navy Seal Case Referred To Deputy Public Prosecutor Today

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Investigations into the former US Navy Seal, Ryan Bates, who was arrested for carrying empty ammunition magazines in his luggage have been completed.

Selangor police chief Comm Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the case will be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor today (3 July) for any charges.

Bates was released on bail yesterday (2 July).

Last Thursday, Bates was flying home to Las Vegas from KLIA but was barred from leaving Malaysia when local authorities found empty ammunition magazines and other military items in his luggage.

Bates allegedly had the items on him because he was filming a Netflix documentary titled World’s Toughest Forces, and Malaysia’s Gerak Khas is featured in it.

Bates posted several videos on his Instagram saying he was detained at the airport while the authorities tried to figure out why he had those items with him.

In follow-up videos, he said things weren’t looking too good for him and he was escorted to a police station.

He also asked anyone to recommend a contact for the US Embassy in Malaysia for help.

Bates’s wife, Diana Dahlgren, also posted on her Instagram to plead with the US Embassy to provide aid.

At the time of writing, Ryan has set his Instagram to private. On Diana’s Instagram Story, she said she would provide an update on Ryan soon to her followers.

