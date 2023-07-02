Ex-US Navy Seal Released On Bail After Arrest For Carrying Empty Ammo Magazines

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Police have granted bail to a former US Navy seal Ryan Bates, 43, who had been arrested at KLIA for allegedly carrying empty ammunition magazines.

However, Selangor police chief Comm Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said Bates would not be allowed to leave the country while investigations are ongoing.

According to Malay Mail, the US Embassy said it was aware that one of its nationals was arrested in Malaysia, but declined to confirm it was the former US Navy seal.

The embassy said the US State Department was providing the appropriate consular assistance that was extended to any of the country’s citizens in a similar situation.

What happened previously?

Bates was flying home to Las Vegas but was barred from departing Malaysia last Thursday after local authorities discovered empty ammunition magazines in his luggage at KLIA.

Bates allegedly had the items with him because it was used to film a Netflix series titled The World’s Toughest Forces in Malaysia about the country’s elite forces called Gerak Khas.

He also posted a video on Instagram to say he was detained at KLIA while the authorities tried to figure out what he had in his bag.

In the follow-up videos on Instagram Stories, he said things weren’t looking good. He added that if people don’t hear from him in a few days, he’s stuck in a hole in some “stupid place.”

They’re now figuring out what to do with me…(sigh). I’m never coming back to this country again. Ryan Bates, former US Navy seal

In his last two videos, he asked if anyone knew of a contact for the US Embassy in Malaysia as he was being escorted to a police station.

His wife Diana Dahlgren Bates has posted a video on her Instagram account pleading with the US Embassy for help.

Malaysia has strict gun laws and those who carry them are required by law to obtain a valid license from the police.

At the time of writing, Ryan Bates’s Instagram account has been set to private and the couple’s videos were no longer accessible online.

