Snuggle Time With Romeo & Mocha! Join The Alpaca Party At Lotus’s Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Lotus’s Malaysia is turning two, and they’re doing it in style! From 18 May to 7 July, shoppers can join the festivities, enjoy exclusive discounts and get the chance to meet the adorable alpaca duo; Romeo and Mocha as part of the retailer’s Kongsi Ceria campaign.

Alpaca Encounters

Spend a minimum of RM20, and you’re invited to an exclusive meet and greet with Romeo, Mocha, and their friends from Zahara Garden at 32 selected Lotus’s stores nationwide. Capture adorable keepsakes and enjoy some quality time with these super soft creatures.

Irresistible Deals

The Kongsi Ceria campaign will also include special offers:

RM2 Specials: On selected products for more savings.

On selected products for more savings. Beauty and Personal Care: Score 80% off on the second item to pamper yourselves.

Score 80% off on the second item to pamper yourselves. Wednesday Happy Hour: Between 2pm and 5pm, the shelves come alive with discounts on seafood, fresh produce, beverages, stationery, and household essentials.

Member’s Exclusives

But wait, there’s more! Loyal Lotus’s members get to unlock even more surprises:

Weekly Giveaways: RM280,000 worth of Lotus’s Gift e-vouchers up for grabs.

RM280,000 worth of Lotus’s Gift e-vouchers up for grabs. Sinar FM’s Star: Meet DJ Falyq Hikyle at Lotus’s Ampang on 1 June and take home exclusive Sinar FM merchandise and Gift Vouchers worth up to RM3,000.

Alpaca Therapy

The alpacas aren’t just there for show—they’re on a mission! As part of the #KitakanJiran program, over the weekend, the furballs provided therapeutic companionship to exceptional children and their families from Tender Touch Pediatric Rehab and GAPS Malaysia (Gabungan Anak-Anak Palsi Serebrum Malaysia). These fluffy therapists brought solace and connection beyond cuddles.

Go here for more info on Lotus’s Kongsi Ceria celebrations, or check out the dates and locations below to book your very own alpaca therapy session!

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.