Navigating Ramadan In Malaysia: A Japanese Expat’s Guide To Crowds, Cuisine, And Culture

In Kuala Lumpur, a Japanese woman who has lived in Malaysia for nearly five years shared her unique perspective and tips on making the most of life in Malaysia, particularly during Ramadan.

Her insights, shared on Facebook, have struck a chord with many, especially among the Chinese community in Malaysia.

Her post suggests that non-Muslims can take advantage of the quieter times during Ramadan for domestic travel and leisure activities.

“Yes, my best friend told me,” she writes, “during Ramadan, the Chinese and Indian communities are incredibly busy. There’s a rush to dine at IKEA, a craving for Korean fried chicken, and, most importantly, a trip to Cameron Highlands is a must!”

Typically bustling with crowds, these spots become serene havens during Ramadan, a secret she’s delighted to have learned over her years in Malaysia.

She humorously notes that her Chinese and Indian friends find themselves particularly busy during Ramadan, engaging in activities such as enjoying meals at IKEA, indulging in Korean fried chicken, and visiting the Cameron Highlands.

She mentions that the latter is a must-visit destination during Ramadan to avoid the crowds.

The Japanese wife’s observations reflect her deepening understanding of Islam and the cultural practices in Malaysia since moving there with her husband, who is stationed there.

From Supermarket Shelves to Cultural Shelves

Her post, adorned with emojis that hint at her excitement and playful spirit, goes beyond just sharing tips.

It reflects a deeper appreciation of the cultural tapestry of Malaysia, a country where diverse traditions blend seamlessly.

“Seeing the supermarket shelves stocked to the brim tells me it’s time to plan some domestic travel,” she jokes, highlighting the contrast between the quiet of Ramadan and the vibrancy of life it brings to non-Muslim communities.

It highlights her appreciation and anticipation for the holy month after several years of experiencing it firsthand.

As her story unfolds—it’s a testament to the adaptability and creative spirit of an expatriate finding her rhythm in the ebb and flow of Malaysian cultural life.

Her insights offer a fresh perspective on living harmoniously amid diversity and remind us of the joy found in embracing new experiences with an open heart.

