So Bagoose! Buy Some Groceries At MYDIN For Only RM2 With Boost Bank

Ready to save big time? MYDIN is teaming up with Boost to hook shoppers up with some sweet deals when they sign on to Boost Bank and use the Boost e-Wallet to pay at MYDIN.

Sign up for a Boost Bank account today and shoppers can score savings on things like sugar, flour, MyRasa sardines, and Gardenia bread—all for only RM2 each when you shop at any MYDIN stores nationwide from now til 23 June.

Shoppers can also enjoy a RM10 cashback credited to Boost app’s Partner Wallets. Just use the promo code “BOOSTMYDIN” to claim it. But hurry though, the promo is only available on a first-come, first-served basis!

On top of that, MYDIN customers get to unlock exclusive perks like higher interest rates in the Boost Bank Savings Jars.

Just by setting up an account, depositing at least RM2,000 into the Savings Jars, and spending a minimum of RM50/month at MYDIN using the Boost eWallet, customers are eligible for exclusive daily interest rates as high as 4%/annum, paid out weekly from 13 June to 30 September.

Do all that, and you’ll automatically be upgraded to a Platinum President member on both the Boost Bank and Boost eWallet apps. Just make sure your Boost Bank account is linked to the Boost app before shopping!

