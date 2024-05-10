Fine Dining But Make It Out At Sea!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Nobu Kuala Lumpur and Platinum Charters have joined forces to merge the world of fine dining and luxury yacht experiences to bring guests an unforgettable experience at sea.

During the preview launch held at the Admiral Marina & Leisure Club in Port Dickson, members of the media got to experience a glimpse of what’s on offer firsthand.

A group of us boarded a beautiful Lagoon 620 catamaran named the Emperor, where we were greeted by Patrick Theseira, Director of Platinum Cruises, Chef Philip Leong, Head Chef at Nobu KL; and Chef Renante Dominguez, Head Sushi Chef at Nobu KL.

Chef Hervé Courtot, Nobu Corporate Chef, and Chef Toshiyuki Shiramizu, Nobu Corporate Sushi Chef, were also on board to welcome guests.

As we sailed down the Straits of Malacca, we enjoyed generous helpings of Nobu-signature dishes such as Black Cod Miso, Yellowtail Jalapeno, Wagyu Truffle Teriyaki, and Strawberry Daifuku.

Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

We were also treated to one of Nobu’s signature sake, the Junmai Daiginjo. The sake served in a masu cup tasted smooth and fresh, a perfect complement to the cool sea breeze.

Getting around with food and drinks on hand was relatively easy because the yacht was stable and there were no strong waves. We could sit on the top deck, lounge in the enclosed room below or at the back of the yacht.

Image: Adeline Leong/TRP & Nobu KL

I found the best place to hang out is on the front deck. Here, I could enjoy the breeze and the sights beyond while mingling with guests.

The seawater looked clean and we were also lucky enough to spot fish swimming from the yacht.

The night ended with a pretty fireworks display before sailing back to the Admiral Marina & Leisure Club.

To experience this for yourself, you’ll need to pre-book the experience at least 2 weeks prior to the event, with earlier bookings subject to yacht availability.

For booking and inquiries, please contact Nobu KL at 03-2380 0028 or nobuklreservations@noburestaurants.com. Alternatively, you can reach out to Platinum Charters at 012-900 8200 or ptheseira@platinumcharters.com.my

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.