Just Some Of The Trendy Things At GXBank’s Viral Store In KL’s Semua House

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia’s first digital bank, GXBank, has opened a “Viral Store” in Semua House, Kuala Lumpur.

The store features products from some of the most trending items sold by Malaysian social media influencers and will be open from noon to midnight.

It’s located on the ground floor of Semua House; an old mall in Kuala Lumpur that was recently redesigned and brought into the 21st century with the standout feature being slides connecting the lower floors that is a hit with children.

(Pic by TRP/Valerie Arnesto)

Here are some of the things you can buy at the Viral Store, which will be there until 7 April.

1. Sambal from Betty’s Kitchen

Betty’s Kitchen is created by Malaysian actress Betty Rahmad. The brand is famous for its ready-made sambal selections and one of its signature sambal is called Sambal Gila.

2. Nims Choco Tubs

Founders, Faiz and Hanim started Nims by producing homemade cereal with chocolate in jars from the kitchen. They have produced 3,000,000 tubs to date.

3. Clothes from Shals KL

SHALS injects fresh air into everyday wear with its range of trendy and versatile pieces for both men and women. Founded by Shalma Ainaa, the brand champions affordability and quality, empowering individuals to express themselves with confidence.

4. Salmon Skin from Cik B

Recently on a viral spell, Cik B’s Salmon Skin is owned by influencer powerhouse, CIK B, the daughter of entrepreneur Datuk Seri Hasmiza Othman, also known as Datuk Vida.

5. Clothes from Asly

Owned by Malaysian influencer, YAYAZAHIR, ASLY is a retail brand fit for that light-spirited Gen Z.

6. Sweegies

From the 1st Freeze Dried Candy store in Malaysia, you can get delicious freeze-dried candies from around the world. Crunchy, flavourful, and tastier than traditional candies.

7. BonCabe

BonCabe is said to be the pioneer of chili flakes in Indonesia by introducing BonCabe Level 15 Original Flavor as its first product.

8. Hiblender

Hiblendr’s mission is to make a healthy lifestyle simple and attainable for everyone by making juices for breakfast or supper on the go.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.