Flavours Without Borders: Melbourne’s Culinary Symphony Dances Its Way To Kuala Lumpur

In the heart of Kuala Lumpur, under the warm glow of BAR.KAR KL’s chic and inviting ambience, a culinary convergence, unfolded that was as unprecedented as it was mouthwateringly memorable.

This wasn’t just any dinner but a gastronomic journey meticulously mapped out by two of the culinary world’s shining stars—Chef Lee Zhe Xi, the visionary behind BAR.KAR KL Eat and Cook, and Malaysia’s culinary gem, Chef Anis Nabilah.

Their mission? To bring the soulful flavours of Melbourne and regional Victoria to Malaysian shores, marrying them with a distinctive Malaysian twist that speaks volumes of both regions’ rich, multicultural tapestry.

The four-hands degustation dinner event was a testament to Victoria’s diverse culinary landscape, celebrated annually at the Melbourne Food & Wine Festival.

Yet, this time, the festival’s spirit ventured far from its home turf, planting its flavoursome roots in Kuala Lumpur’s fertile culinary ground.

Bar.Kar stands as a beacon of comfort and conviviality, drawing in those who seek solace from the city’s relentless pulse. The space, adorned with the raw beauty of natural elements, invites patrons to shed their urban armour and surrender to the primal allure of the hearth. (Photo: Fernando Fong)

Melbourne’s Essence, Crafted with Fire and Passion

The menu was nothing short of a masterpiece—a symphony of flavours where every note was carefully considered, every dish a narrative woven from the finest Victorian produce and the passionate tales of those who craft it.

From succulent Victorian lamb leg and beef picanha to barramundi served with clay pot saffron rice, each course was a tribute to the art of cooking with fire, a common thread in Melbourne’s vibrant food scene.

Decadence on the Half Shell: A succulent scallop, crowned with a generous dollop of glistening caviar, nestles in the embrace of a pristine sea shell. This lavish culinary creation epitomizes the artistry and indulgence of haute cuisine. (Photo: Fernando Fong)

Celia Ho, South and Southeast Asia Regional Manager at Visit Victoria, perfectly encapsulated the evening’s essence: “We’re beyond ecstatic to share Melbourne and regional Victoria’s flavours through this intimate degustation menu at BAR.KAR KL. It showcases the vibrant experiences that await Malaysians and international visitors alike.”

The event also served as the launch pad for “A Journey Through Melbourne, Victoria,” a digital series by Chef Anis Nabilah.

Supported by Visit Victoria and Malaysia Airlines, the series promises an unparalleled culinary expedition into the heart of Victoria’s culinary soul.

Viewers can expect to meet the passionate farmers, innovative chefs, and breathtaking landscapes that produce the ingredients that makeup Victoria’s gastronomic fabric.

For Chef Anis Nabilah, this collaboration was a journey of firsts and a testament to the power of culinary exploration.

“This unique concept represents a very exciting journey for me,” she shared. “I aim to unveil the layers of Melbourne and regional Victoria, showcasing the stories and the people behind the destination’s renowned culinary scene.”

Chef Lee Zhe Xi echoed these sentiments, highlighting the significance of sharing Victoria’s culinary excellence with Malaysia.

“At BAR.KAR KL, our goal is to push the boundaries of culinary innovation,” he stated. “This event has allowed us to do just that.”

Behold the magnificent Australian lobster, a creature of the deep whose succulent flesh has been coaxed from its shell through culinary mastery. This scarlet seductress, resplendent on the fine dining stage, beckons with a siren’s call to those who crave the extraordinary. (Photo: Fernando Fong)

Melbourne and Victoria Beckon with Unforgettable Flavours and Journeys

As plates were cleared and palates delighted, it became clear that this dining experience was more than just a meal; it was an invitation.

An invitation to explore the plethora of flavours, cultures, and landscapes that define Melbourne and regional Victoria, to embark on a beautiful dance of discovery where travel and food intertwine in the most delightful ways.

So, to those yearning for adventure, for those whose taste buds crave exploration, Melbourne and Victoria are calling.

Be ready to offer an experience of flavours and adventures waiting to be savoured.

And for those eager to dive deeper into this culinary odyssey, the ongoing Melbourne Food and Wine Festival 2024 stands ready to welcome you with open arms.

A celebration that promises to amplify the allure of Victoria’s gastronomic delights and cultural wonders.

For more information on how to embark on this culinary journey, visit www.visitmelbourne.com.

Beyond the Plate: Deepening Malaysia-Australia Ties Through Trade And Education

Adding to the allure of Australia for Malaysians is not just the culinary or cultural experiences but also the strong ties between the two nations.

Malaysians have always been fond of Australia due to its diverse attractions.

From the bustling streets of Sydney and Melbourne’s renowned culinary scene to the pristine beaches of Queensland and the rugged outback, Australia offers a wide range of experiences that cater to different interests and tastes.

The 30 coolest streets in the world



No. 1 – High Street, Melbourne !!!



Educational ties also play a significant role in this relationship, with many Malaysians choosing Australian universities for their studies abroad.

Programs like AUSMAT (Australian Matriculation) have facilitated academic exchanges and opened pathways for Malaysian students to pursue higher education in Australia, enriching the educational landscape in both countries.

Moreover, cities like Melbourne have become a home away from home for many Malaysian students, further strengthening the cultural and personal connections between Malaysians and Australians.

In the year ending December 2019, 39% of Malaysian visitors to Australia stayed overnight in Victoria, ahead of New South Wales (27%) and Queensland.

This connection is further bolstered by Australia being Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner among the ASEAN Member States and 8th largest overall in 2021.

The Australian Government has been keen to nurture this relationship, recognizing the mutual benefits of tourism and trade.

Efforts to enhance economic ties and support growth in both nations are ongoing, highlighting Malaysia’s importance to Australia as a tourist source market and a key partner in broader economic and cultural exchanges.

Indeed, the collaborative spirit vividly displayed at the dining event at BAR.KAR KL symbolises a celebration of culinary arts and the deep-rooted connections that bind Malaysia and Australia.

This relationship thrives on mutual respect, shared values, and an unyielding curiosity for each other’s cultures—a blend that promises to keep Malaysians visiting Australia for years.

