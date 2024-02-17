A Musical Dream: MPO’s ‘Fantasia Across Dreams’ At Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Step into a realm where dreams and music intertwine as the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) presents an enchanting evening of classical masterpieces with ‘Fantasia Across Dreams’.

Set against the majestic Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (DFP) backdrop on 24 February 2024, this concert is poised to be a soul-stirring journey through the soundscapes of some of history’s most revered composers.

The night will unfurl with the hauntingly beautiful ‘Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis‘ by Vaughan Williams.

This piece evokes a tapestry of mystical and elegiac emotions, conducted by none other than the composer himself at its 1910 premiere.

Thrill of the Hunt – Rondo Finale

Flowing seamlessly into the sweet melodies of Mozart, the MPO will present his Horn Concerto No.3, featuring the prodigious Grzegorz Curyła.

His horn will sing with a sonority that promises to captivate, requiring breath control that only a maestro of his calibre can muster.

The concerto’s finale, a rondo with a hunt-themed tune, will surely enthral the audience.

After a brief interlude, Tchaikovsky’s ‘Winter Dreams’ will transport listeners to the snowy expanses of Russia.

This Symphony No.1 in G minor is a masterpiece that combines catchy melodies with the brilliance of Tchaikovsky’s orchestral colour.

The baton will be wielded by Russian maestro Stanislav Kochanovsky, known for his electrifying presence and profound interpretations.

Stanislav Kochanovsky’s highly anticipated return to the DFP podium promises to captivate audiences. (Pix: MPO)

Escape into Classical Reveries

For those yearning to escape into the world of classical music, ‘Fantasia Across Dreams’ is a not-to-be-missed event.

As the MPO continues to enchant audiences with its diverse repertoire and exceptional performances, this concert stands as a testament to the power of music to transport us beyond our waking lives into the realm of dreams.

Whether you’re a lifelong classical aficionado or a curious newcomer to the genre, ‘Fantasia Across Dreams’ is your ticket to an evening where every note resonates with the possibilities of imagination.

Tickets are available in various tiers to accommodate every enthusiast’s desire for an unforgettable musical experience.

For more information or to secure your passage into this musical reverie, visit the MPO website or connect with them across social media platforms.

READ MORE: Malaysian Philharmonic Strikes Romantic Chord For Valentine’s

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.