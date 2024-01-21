Malaysian Philharmonic Strikes Romantic Chord For Valentine’s

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day as Kuala Lumpur’s premier orchestra presents a romantic repertoire of songs celebrating affairs of the heart.

The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO), under resident conductor Gerard Salonga, will woo audiences with orchestral arrangements of classics like “Love Story” and “Phantom of the Opera” on 17 February at the Petronas Philharmonic Hall.

Other highlights include Taiwanese-American singer-Wang Leehom’s nostalgic ballad “Last Night” and Italian composer Ennio Morricone’s iconic “Cinema Paradiso” theme.

Vocalists Sean Ghazi and Ida Mariana will duet on romantic ballads, with surprise guest singers adding intrigue.

As Malaysia’s top classical ensemble serenades listeners with timeless romantic works this Valentine’s Day, the concert looks set to open an enduring new chapter.

Tickets start from RM218, with suite seats available for RM488, and can be purchased online for convenience.

Storied History for Malaysia’s Premier Classical Ensemble

Since its heralded inaugural concert in 1999 under the baton of founding Music Director Kees Bakels, the MPO has charted an upward trajectory, establishing itself as Malaysia’s premier classical ensemble.

Bakels ushered in an era of critically praised performances from the orchestra, including a historic debut at Petronas Philharmonic Hall that announced the MPO’s world-class aspirations.

The Bakels years saw the orchestra touring through Asia to rave foreign reviews and releasing internationally distributed recordings on BIS Records.

His successors, Claus Peter Flor and JoAnn Falletta expanded the ensemble’s global artistic footprint.

Bakels later returned to lead the MPO from 2015 to 2018, further cementing its sterling reputation.

The orchestra has also backed superstars like Chinese singer Chen Jia, Andrea Bocelli and Welsh bass-baritone opera singer Bryn Terfel.

Today, the Malaysian Philharmonic continues to showcase homegrown talents while featuring international virtuosos.

As it celebrates artistic milestones like its 25th-anniversary gala in 2022, the orchestra has cemented its status as the nation’s most illustrious classical ensemble.

