Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra Celebrates Cultural Symphony With ‘Simfoni Budaya’

The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) is set to enchant audiences with its ‘Simfoni Budaya: Keroncong & Ghazal’ concert in a remarkable fusion of traditional melodies and symphonic grandeur.

This cultural extravaganza is scheduled for Saturday, 2nd March 2024, at the iconic Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (DFP) in the heart of Kuala Lumpur City Centre.

Under the baton of esteemed conductor Ahmad Muriz Che Rose, the MPO will revisit the rich tapestry of Malaysia’s musical heritage, a theme last explored in 2012 with ‘Keroncong Merdeka.’

The upcoming performance promises an evening where tradition meets classical sophistication, celebrating the diverse cultural landscape of Malaysia.

The concert marks the return of the legendary Dato Yusni Hamid to the DFP stage.

The renowned Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP) in PETRONAS Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC) serves as the home of the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO). (Pix: MPO)

Bridging Generations: A Melodious Fusion of Tradition and Talent

Dato Yusni, a veteran of the Malaysian music scene with a career spanning decades and numerous accolades, will share the spotlight with the next generation of vocalists—Haziq Rosebi and Asmidar.

Together, they will bridge time and tradition, ensuring the enduring legacy of keroncong and ghazal music.

Haziq Rosebi, a name that has resonated with traditional music aficionados since his appearance on Akademi Fantasia in 2006, will bring his passion for local classics to the fore, following in the footsteps of his idols.

Asmidar, recognized for her vocal prowess in competitions at home and abroad, joins him in a shared mission to carry Malaysia’s musical heritage onto the world stage.

Audiences are invited to embark on a melodious journey as keroncong and ghazal melodies intertwine with the MPO’s orchestral splendour.

The concert will feature timeless favourites such as ‘Sayang Di Sayang’ and ‘Juwitaku Sayang’, all meticulously arranged for full orchestra by Luqman Aziz, Ilham Subri, Azhad Sulaiman, and Ahmad Muriz Che Rose.

Simfoni Budaya: Keroncong & Ghazal



SAT 2 MAR 2024, 8:30PM



Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

Ahmad Muriz Che Rose, conductor

Dato’ Yusni Hamid, vocals

Asmidar, vocals

Haziq Rosebi, vocals



Tickets are available now at https://t.co/07O5Ves1L0 #SimfoniBudaya #Keroncong #MPO — Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (@MyPhilharmonic) December 4, 2023

Unveiling the Timeless Charms of Keroncong and Ghazal

Keroncong and ghazal hold special significance in the traditional music of Malaysia.

Keroncong is believed to have Portuguese and Indonesian origins and is typically accompanied by instruments such as the ukulele, string guitar, bamboo flute, banjo, cello, violin, double bass, and accordion.

On the other hand, ghazal is a poetic genre that has spread into South Asia and is known for its complex and amatory lyrics.

Both keroncong and ghazal represent rich cultural heritage and are cherished for their historical roots and artistic expressions.

Harmonize with Us: Join the MPO in Spreading the Joy of Music

The MPO extends its gratitude to its supporters and patrons whose unwavering support has been instrumental in its success.

In an earnest appeal to ensure the perpetuation of musical excellence, the MPO warmly encourages individuals and organizations to consider contributing to its noble cause.

Through the dedicated donation portal available at mpo.com.my/donate, supporters can make a meaningful impact on the local music community.

Every contribution, regardless of size, will directly facilitate the development of local talent, enable the creation of diverse and innovative programming, and fortify the orchestra’s unwavering commitment to spreading the transformative joy of music.

By joining hands with the MPO, patrons and music enthusiasts can play a vital role in preserving and nurturing Malaysia’s rich musical heritage while empowering the next generation of musicians.

