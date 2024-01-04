Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra Celebrates Cultural Symphony With ‘Simfoni Budaya’
Join the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra for a night that transcends time, uniting the traditional sounds of keroncong and ghazal with the grandeur of symphonic music.
The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) is set to enchant audiences with its ‘Simfoni Budaya: Keroncong & Ghazal’ concert in a remarkable fusion of traditional melodies and symphonic grandeur.
This cultural extravaganza is scheduled for Saturday, 2nd March 2024, at the iconic Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (DFP) in the heart of Kuala Lumpur City Centre.
Under the baton of esteemed conductor Ahmad Muriz Che Rose, the MPO will revisit the rich tapestry of Malaysia’s musical heritage, a theme last explored in 2012 with ‘Keroncong Merdeka.’
The upcoming performance promises an evening where tradition meets classical sophistication, celebrating the diverse cultural landscape of Malaysia.
The concert marks the return of the legendary Dato Yusni Hamid to the DFP stage.
Bridging Generations: A Melodious Fusion of Tradition and Talent
Dato Yusni, a veteran of the Malaysian music scene with a career spanning decades and numerous accolades, will share the spotlight with the next generation of vocalists—Haziq Rosebi and Asmidar.
Together, they will bridge time and tradition, ensuring the enduring legacy of keroncong and ghazal music.
Haziq Rosebi, a name that has resonated with traditional music aficionados since his appearance on Akademi Fantasia in 2006, will bring his passion for local classics to the fore, following in the footsteps of his idols.
Asmidar, recognized for her vocal prowess in competitions at home and abroad, joins him in a shared mission to carry Malaysia’s musical heritage onto the world stage.
Audiences are invited to embark on a melodious journey as keroncong and ghazal melodies intertwine with the MPO’s orchestral splendour.
The concert will feature timeless favourites such as ‘Sayang Di Sayang’ and ‘Juwitaku Sayang’, all meticulously arranged for full orchestra by Luqman Aziz, Ilham Subri, Azhad Sulaiman, and Ahmad Muriz Che Rose.
SAT 2 MAR 2024, 8:30PM
Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra
Ahmad Muriz Che Rose, conductor
Dato’ Yusni Hamid, vocals
Asmidar, vocals
Haziq Rosebi, vocals
Tickets are available now at https://t.co/07O5Ves1L0 #SimfoniBudaya #Keroncong #MPO
Unveiling the Timeless Charms of Keroncong and Ghazal
Keroncong and ghazal hold special significance in the traditional music of Malaysia.
Keroncong is believed to have Portuguese and Indonesian origins and is typically accompanied by instruments such as the ukulele, string guitar, bamboo flute, banjo, cello, violin, double bass, and accordion.
On the other hand, ghazal is a poetic genre that has spread into South Asia and is known for its complex and amatory lyrics.
Both keroncong and ghazal represent rich cultural heritage and are cherished for their historical roots and artistic expressions.
Harmonize with Us: Join the MPO in Spreading the Joy of Music
The MPO extends its gratitude to its supporters and patrons whose unwavering support has been instrumental in its success.
In an earnest appeal to ensure the perpetuation of musical excellence, the MPO warmly encourages individuals and organizations to consider contributing to its noble cause.
Through the dedicated donation portal available at mpo.com.my/donate, supporters can make a meaningful impact on the local music community.
Every contribution, regardless of size, will directly facilitate the development of local talent, enable the creation of diverse and innovative programming, and fortify the orchestra’s unwavering commitment to spreading the transformative joy of music.
By joining hands with the MPO, patrons and music enthusiasts can play a vital role in preserving and nurturing Malaysia’s rich musical heritage while empowering the next generation of musicians.
