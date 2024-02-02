Don’t Panic! Here’s A Quick & Easy Recipe To Satisfy Your Last-Minute CNY Guests

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

So you’re chilling at home on CNY weekend, enjoying the Gong Xi Fa Cai vibes, when your family and friends call to tell you that they’re OTW for a last-minute visit.

As you excitedly prepare for their arrival, you suddenly realise that you don’t have any food in the house to serve your guests! No bak kwa. No dumplings. No nian gao. Not even some leftover char siu that you tapau-ed from your grandma’s place during last night’s reunion dinner.

Feeling a bit kanchiong about not being able to feed the peeps and the imminent scolding from your mother, you’re left with a few options:

Close all the curtains and pretend you’re not home. Order some food and let everyone know you can’t cook. Travel back in time to stock up on all the lucky CNY snacks you can find.

But wait! Moumantai my friends. There’s no need to move heaven and earth just to keep your guests stuffed and satisfied. Ayam Brand has got your back with a super quick and super jimat snack recipe that’s guaranteed ho jiak and will leave everybody huat-ing more!

Introducing the Mini Gold-Fish Egg Tarts! These European-inspired, protein-packed pastries are made with a special CNY twist and are the perfect dish to delight your loved ones during the festive season.

It has fish in it, symbolising abundance and prosperity. Some sweet corn as a stand-in for gold nuggets, and eggs to rein in a fresh and wealthy new start to the year!

And because it’s made with the best ingredients from Ayam Brand, you can be sure that your CNY meal remains delicious, nutritious, and confirm syiok to be eaten hot or cold.

All you need to make these savoury and scrumptious snacks are a can of Ayam Brand Cili Tuna, a can of Ayam Brand Whole Kernel Corn, some eggs, and either an oven, an air fryer or a microwave.

Step 1: Mix the tuna, corn and eggs in a bowl.

Step 2: Beat it!

Step 3: Scoop the mixture into a muffin tray.

Step 4: Place the mixture into an oven, air fryer or microwave at a temperature of 180°c for 30 minutes.

Step 5: Garnish, and you’re done!

Best of all, you can also customise the recipe to suit your taste. Spice things up with some extra spicy Ayam Brand Chili Tuna or sweeten things out with some yummy Ayam Brand Sardines in Tomato Sauce.

Catch the video below for a more detailed, step-by-step guide on how you can create your very own Ayam Brand-infused Mini Gold-Fish Egg Tarts.

But here’s a pro tip: let the aroma fill your home while you wait for your guests to arrive and you’ll soon discover that your delicious tarts will disappear faster than the ang pao you’ll get (or give 😖) this year!

So what are you waiting for? Visit your nearest grocer or shop online with Lazada and Shopee to stock up your pantry with Ayam Brand to make the Lunar New Year an awesome occasion!

