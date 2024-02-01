Fun Things To Do This Weekend From 2 To 4 February 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Looking for ideas on how to unwind this weekend? You have come to the right place as we have compiled a list of fun activities that you can do.

From spending an evening at a classical music concert to eating your heart away, here are five exciting venues to go to unwind this weekend!

SACRA Music Festival 2024

First on our list is the SACRA Music Festival 2024. Set to make its Malaysian debut at Zepp Kuala Lumpur this Saturday, the upcoming festival was made in mind for all Anime lovers.

Anime lovers indeed are in for a ride as the music festival will feature some of the most popular Anime songs.

Renowned artists such as FLOW, ASCA, spira spica, Who-ya Extended, and Akase Akari are expected to show up and deliver memorable performances.

Date: 3 February

Time: 3pm – 5pm

Location: Zepp Kuala Lumpur, B2-01-02, Level B2, Entertainment Hub, BBCC, 2, Jalan Hang Tuah, Kuala Lumpur.

Price: RM149

Freed Ballet

Anime lovers are not the only ones that have something to rejoice about. The upcoming weekend also has something exciting in store for classical music and ballet lovers!

As part of their ongoing Global tour, International Ballet Stars Nikita Ksenofontov, Oleg Demchenko, and Liudmila Khitrova are to grace local fans with their moves at the Plenary Hall in KLCC.

The trio will perform the best excerpts from Swan Lake, Don Quixote, and The Nutcracker, as well as the unique masterpieces of FreedBallet.

Date: 2 February

Time: 8pm – 10pm

Location: 21, Jalan Pinang, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur.

Price: RM 239 – RM 1,000

Subang Jaya Urban Ride

But of course, what are weekends without some morning exercise? Lucky for you, the Subang Jaya community is organising the Subang Jaya Urban Ride 2024.

In conjunction with MBSJ’s Car Free Day, the local community is having this bicycle fun ride to promote a healthy lifestyle.

What’s more, all participants of the run will be entitled to an event tee shirt, a lucky draw, and meal vouchers.

Date: 4 February

Time: 7am

Location: Taman Komuniti Putra Heights, Subang Jaya

Price: RM 28

KL Base Motorsport Festival

That said, if you are keen on more of an exhilarating weekend, the KL Base Motorsport Festival is then for you!

On 3 and 4 February, KL Base is inviting you to experience and witness professionals drift out on the tracks.

Aside from watching them drift, attendees can also look forward to other fun activities like car stunt shows and car showcases.

Date: 3 and 4 February

Time: 9am – 6pm

Location: KL Base Sungai Besi Airport

Price: RM 15 – RM 100

Milenia Food Festival

You can also watch car and motor auto shows at the upcoming Milenia Food Festival this weekend.

There will indeed be an array of exciting activities for you at KSL Esplanade Mall – from musical performances to Zumba sessions, you can look forward to having the time of your life!

All you need to do is to WhatsApp the event manager to book your spot!

Date: 2 February – 4 February

Time: 10am – 12am

Location: No.1, Jalan Langat KS9, Bandar Bestari, 41200 Klang, Selangor

