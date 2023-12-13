Fun Events In The Klang Valley This Weekend From 15 To 17 December

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This week, there are interesting art workshops and Christmas markets to check out. If you’re planning a trip to Singapore next year, there are two art events you can catch during your holidays across the Straits.

Friday, 15 December

After Hours: A Live Music Event | If Only Restaurant | 9pm-10.30pm | Free public event

Experience a great night of music from a line-up of local musicians such as Arissa Muhd, Aus et al, Danial Aziz, Faye Faire, Misery Cult, Nisa, Omar Farouk, and Sofiya Shazal. At the same time, enjoy great food at If Only and browse Dia Guild’s retail pop-up at the same venue too.

Blooming Market | Central Market | 10am – 10pm | Free public event

The Rows Market is back at Central Market with another flowery-themed event from 15 to 17 December 2023. Come dressed in your flowery outfits and shop til you drop! There’ll be lots of food to fuel your shopping mission too.

ONE OK ROCK: Luxury Disease | Axiata Arena | 8pm until late | Ticketed event

All our fans in Malaysia are you ready?!

Kuala Lumpur has been added to our Luxury Disease Asia Tour on December 15th at Axiata Arena!

More details here:https://t.co/ekYWWl2jRb#ONEOKROCK #LuxuryDisease #tour pic.twitter.com/a0z2AYbETg — ONE OK ROCK_official (@ONEOKROCK_japan) July 6, 2023

Japanese rock band ONE OK Rock will be making its stop in Malaysia on 15 December as part of their Asia tour. The last time the band performed in Malaysia was in 2019 as the opening act for Ed Sheeran’s Divided Asian tour.

Once On This Island | Monday Show School, Icon City | 8.45pm | Ticketed show

This Tony Award-winning musical masterpiece tells a captivating saga of gods, lovers, and societal clashes. The locally reimagined musical features over 25 homegrown talents, including AIM-nominee Bihzhu as Mama Euralie. Remember to get your tickets from https://www.cloudjoi.com/shows/once-on-this-island

Saturday, 16 December

Batik Workshop | If Only Restaurant | 3pm-5pm | RM150 (age 12 and under), RM190 (adults)

Suria Artisan Batik and Dia Guild, the leading Southeast Asian fashion platform, will be conducting this batik workshop. Ticket prices include afternoon tea and batik materials to take home. More info on the menu items and tickets here: https://forms.gle/5LmF2yEkQc6oRmwb7

Discover Grassroots Music: Ayop | Merdekarya | 8pm until late

Local musician Azmyl Yunor and Orkes Padu, collectively known as Ayop (Azmyl Yunor x Orkes Padu), will be performing at Merdekarya. They’re known for their hilarious rebel folk rock music. Doors open at 8pm and there’s an open mic starting at 9pm.

Christmas Herbarium Workshop | Bimba Café & Bar, SS2 | 12pm-3pm

Make your own Christmas Herbarium to brighten up your home this festive season. The workshop includes lunch as well. For more info, reach out to Avogere Herbarium.

It Starts With A Pen | Kinokuniya | 11am-12pm | RM 100 per pax

Artist Khai Izha will teach participants drawing fundamentals such as simple hatching, cross-hatching and tiling. Participants will also learn how to imitate rough textures using pointillism and two fantastic methods to draw intricate brick patterns, bringing a realistic touch to your illustrations of buildings. Register your spot here: https://art-faculty.com/events/it-starts-with-a-pen-khai-izham

Sunday, 17 December

LED Canvas Painting | Art & Bonding, Desa Sri Hartamas | 9am-1pm | RM200 per pax

Image: Art & Bonding/FB

Watch your painting of a Christmas tree come to life with fairy lights at the end of this painting session. All art tools and materials such as fairy lights, canvas, colour palette, acrylic paint, paintbrush, and apron will be provided. The fees include a glass of wine or orange juice, a pack of Hershey’s Kisses Chocolate, and free-flow non-alcoholic drinks (coffee & tea). Book your spot here: https://artandbonding.com/art-studio/wonderful-christmas-time-led-painting-wrokshop-17dec2023/

Pandaeyes x AKARI Handcrafted Fleece Doll Workshop | Reka-Reka, GMBB KL | 10.30am-2.30pm | RM159 per pax

Pandaeyes will be conducting a workshop to make polar fleece dolls. Materials such as a needle and fibre cotton will be provided. There will be limited slots so remember to book your space by contacting them here.

Upcoming events

Singles’ Market (Christmas Edition) | 21-25 December 2023 | MyTOWN | 1pm-10pm

Image: MyTOWN KL

In a unique twist, other than the usual Christmas market offerings, MyTOWN’s All I Want For Christmas market is holding a speed dating session. There’s also the Love Santa Matchmaking Zone and the Singles Gift Exchange. May the singles find someone by Christmas this year!

Celebrating Romantasy with Sue Lynn Tan | 23 December 2023| Eslite Malaysia | 4.30pm

Acclaimed author Sue Lynn Tan will be sharing about her books “Daughter of the Moon Goddess” and “Heart of the Sun Warrior.” Both books are a romantic fantasy duology inspired by the legend of Chang’e, the Chinese moon goddess. Sue Lynn has been nominated for prestigious awards and hailed as a USA Today and Sunday Times bestseller. Her works are set to be translated into sixteen languages.

Across the Straits

Singapore Art Week (SAW) | Singapore | 19 to 28 January 2024

Organised by the National Arts Council (NAC) and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), Singapore Art Week (SAW) will showcase over 130 visual art experiences across the island. Visitors get to admire works of artists such as Indonesia-born Singporean contemporary artist Boedi Widjaja’s Immortal Words, Singaporean modern artist Teo Eng Seng, and poet and calligrapher Tan Swie Hian.

Light to Night Singapore | Civic District, Singapore | 19 January to 8 February 2024

National Gallery Singapore is holding its annual arts festival featuring over 60 artworks and programmes. The theme this year is “Reimagine” and will thus feature works by veteran and budding Southeast Asian artists such as Singapore’s Lee Wen and Teo Eng Seng, and Indonesia’s Arahmaiani. For more information, head over to lighttonight.sg

P/S: If you have any future events you want the world to know about, submit your suggestions to adeline@therakyatpost.com with the subject “Weekly Listicle Suggestion”.

