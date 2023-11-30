Proton’s S70 Officially Ready To Join Slew Of Cars On The Road

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz recently officiated the launch of PROTON’s S70 at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil.

Following the introduction of three all-new SUV models since 2018, the Proton X70, Proton X50 and Proton X90, the Proton S70 signifies the national car maker’s return to the C-segment sedan market, extending the number of models co-developed with Geely to four.

The development of the Proton S70 was a comprehensive process that underscores PROTON’s commitment to innovation and close collaboration with Malaysia’s automotive ecosystem through local sourcing.

The Proton S70 is a testament of our commitment to listening and fulfilling the demand of PROTON’s customers. In 2018, we entered the SUV market with the Proton X70 and today we are the best-selling SUV brand in Malaysia. So now, we want to replicate that success by returning to the C-segment sedan market with the Proton S70. Our goal is to set new benchmarks in this competitive segment while ensuring more Malaysian drivers get to experience our dynamic and intelligent products. Dr Li Chunrong, Chief Executive Officer of PROTON

As a whole, 260,000 man-hours were spent by PROTON’s R&D engineers to design and develop the Proton S70.

As with any new model, the Proton S70 underwent rigorous testing by PROTON’s engineers who together with their counterparts from Geely, covered 1.2 million kilometres of road testing. The process reflects the company’s dedication to delivering a precision-crafted sedan for discerning buyers.

The Proton S70 is available in four variants – Executive, Premium, Flagship and Flagship X. The top two variants are equipped with the “Hi PROTON” voice command, providing features such as online navigation, online music streaming and weather forecasts via a 12.3-inch infotainment head unit.

Additionally, the PROTON Link app allows for remotely starting the engine to cool down the cabin.

Powering every Proton S70 is a 1.5L turbocharged engine, that delivers 150PS of power and 226Nm of torque. The advanced engine that is also used in the successful Proton X50 is mated to a 7-speed dual clutch transmission for enhanced efficiency, responsiveness and overall driving performance.

The Proton S70 offers a distinctive appearance that includes LED headlamps with daytime running lamps, stylish 17-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof and a rear tail light bar. The Proton S70 is equipped with leatherette seats with driver power seat and rear air vents.

Safety is prioritised in Proton S70, which has been awarded a 5-Star safety rating by ASEAN NCAP. It boasts a comprehensive list of safety features including 6 SRS airbags, an extensive array of 13 Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features.

These encompassing both active and cognitive safety systems with notable features such as Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC), Traffic Sign Information (TSI) and Lane Change Assist (LCA).

The Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) ensures driver peace of mind and 360 Camera with 3D Display for parking convenience.

Prices and Packages

Buyers of the Proton S70 will receive a comprehensive package of benefits for an enhanced ownership experience. The Standard Package is inclusive of 5-year unlimited mileage warranty and six complimentary labour service. Customers opting for the Flagship and Flagship X variants will also receive a 5-year 1GB/month data package.

Proton S70 on-the-road (OTR) prices without insurance:

Variant Peninsular Malaysia East Malaysia PROTON S70 1.5T Executive RM73,800 RM75,800 PROTON S70 1.5T Premium RM79,800 RM81,800 PROTON S70 1.5T Flagship RM89,800 RM91,800 PROTON S70 1.5T Flagship X RM94,800 RM96,800

Exclusive Proton Accessories for the Proton S70:

Package Price Accessories Items Utility Package RM455 Coil Mat, Door Scuff Plate, Boot Tray Urban Package RM1,020 Door Visor, DVR, Floor Light Aerokit Package RM3,130 Front Skirt, Side, Skirt, Rear Skirt, Trunk Spoiler Premium Package RM2,660 Utility + Urban + Proton X-Watch

Additionally, low financing interest rates from 2.34% per annum are also offered via Proton Commerce and customers will receive a range of benefits if their Proton S70 is insured with the PROTON Insurance Program.

These benefits include a waiver of betterment cost for up to 10 years, agreed value coverage extending up to 12 years, comprehensive insurance for all authorized drivers, key care cover up to RM1,000, flood relief insurance up to RM1,000, personal accident coverage up to RM15,000, and 24/7 roadside assistance and towing.

The first 3,000 customers who register their vehicles by 29 February 2024 will enjoy additional perks. Those who opt for the Flagship X variant will receive with an aerokit valued at RM3,130 while Premium and Flagship variant customers are eligible for a RM500 service voucher. All buyers will also receive increased PROTON Insurance Program benefits consisting of complimentary 1st Year Special Perils coverage.

Exterior colour options for the Proton S70 are Snow White, Armour Silver, Space Grey, Passion Red, Marine Blue, Quartz Black and the newest addition, Teal Bayou Green which is offered in accordance with the variant chosen.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.